Endtime Harvest Outreach Church
“Open to me the gates of righteousness; I will go through them, And I will praise the Lord” Psalms 118:19. You are welcome to join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. every 1st thru 4th Sundays at 116 W. Albemarle St. (Fannie Parker Boulevard). All COVID-19 guidelines observed. We bless a needy family each month with a FOOD BOX giveaway. Names are needed and accepted during any service. You can contact us on Facebook or 252-339-1163.
Faith Fellowship Church
Pastor David Crumpler and the congregation of Faith Fellowship invite you to join us in worship at 11 a.m. Sundays. The church is at 3500 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980.
For information, like us on Facebook.
Fish Fry
Knights of Columbus Mother of Mary Council #1180 will host fish fries on Fridays during Lent from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, Edenton.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children and can be purchased at the table in the church parking lot.
The meal contains two pieces of fish, french fries, cole slaw and bottled water.