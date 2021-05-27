Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church
An Evening with the Chuck Wagon Gang, for the Albemarle senior adults, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church, 420 Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford. No admission charged.
Ballard’s Bridge
Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church, 3025 Virginia Road, Tyner, will celebrate the installation of its new flag pole on Sunday, May 30. The service will start at 10 a.m. at the chuch and will conclude around noon. Activities include a Sunday church service and a Memorial Day remembrance service.
Endtime Harvest Outreach Church
You are welcome to join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. every 1st thru 4th Sundays at 116 W. Albemarle St. (Fannie Parker Boulevard). All COVID-19 guidelines observed. Contact us on Facebook or 252-339-1163.
Faith Fellowship Church
Pastor David Crumpler and the congregation of Faith Fellowship invite you to join us in worship at 11 a.m. Sundays. The church is at 3500 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980. For information, like us on Facebook.
Prayer & Bible study
Thy Kingdom Come Ministry will host Prayer and Bible Study Night 7 p.m. each Wednesday. The study will be hosted on Facebook Live and Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 75783137585; passcode 2iGa49 .
Edenton UMC
The Edenton United Methodist Men will resume their Annual Yard Sale on Saturday, June 5, from 7 a.m. until noon at the church, located at the corner of Luke Street and Virginia Road, in the Family Life Center. Proceeds will be used to fund various church and community projects. For information, contact the church office at 252-482-3269.