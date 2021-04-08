Endtime Harvest Outreach Church
“Open to me the gates of righteousness; I will go through them, And I will praise the Lord” Psalms 118:19. You are welcome to join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. every 1st thru 4th Sundays at 116 W. Albemarle St. (Fannie Parker Boulevard). All COVID-19 guidelines observed. We bless a needy family each month with a FOOD BOX giveaway. Names are needed and accepted during any service. Contact us on Facebook or 252-339-1163.
Faith Fellowship Church
Pastor David Crumpler and the congregation of Faith Fellowship invite you to join us in worship at 11 a.m. Sundays. The church is at 3500 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980. For information, like us on Facebook.
Prayer & Bible study
Thy Kingdom Come Ministry will host Prayer and Bible Study Night 7 p.m. each Wednesday. The study will be hosted on Facebook Live and Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 75783137585; passcode 2iGa49 .
Community Celebration
Thy Kingdom Come Ministry and Victorians Boutique will host a community celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10. The rib and chicken dinner and pop-up shop will be at the intersection of West Hicks and North Granville streets, Edenton. It also will include spring things for him and her, giveaways and raffles. Menu includes potato salad, string beans, macaroni and cheese, roll, dessert and drink. Delivery within 30 miles for five or more orders. Tickets are $15. For information, call or text 252-340-1327 or 252-340-2478.