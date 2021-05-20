Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church
An Evening with the Chuck Wagon Gang, for the Albemarle senior adults, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church, 420 Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford. No admission charged.
Endtime Harvest Outreach Church
You are welcome to join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. every 1st thru 4th Sundays at 116 W. Albemarle St. (Fannie Parker Boulevard). All COVID-19 guidelines observed. Contact us on Facebook or 252-339-1163.
Faith Fellowship Church
Pastor David Crumpler and the congregation of Faith Fellowship invite you to join us in worship at 11 a.m. Sundays. The church is at 3500 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980. For information, like us on Facebook.
Prayer & Bible study
Thy Kingdom Come Ministry will host Prayer and Bible Study Night 7 p.m. each Wednesday. The study will be hosted on Facebook Live and Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 75783137585; passcode 2iGa49 .
Shalom International Church
Shalom International Church, Suite 701-A N. Broad St., Edenton, will host a Contemporary Baccalaureate Ceremony at 6 p.m. May 23. The church welcomes every John A. Holmes High School senior and family members to attend. Face mask are required. Refreshments will be served following the service.