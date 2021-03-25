Endtime Harvest Outreach Church
“Open to me the gates of righteousness; I will go through them, And I will praise the Lord” Psalms 118:19. You are welcome to join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. every 1st thru 4th Sundays at 116 W. Albemarle St. (Fannie Parker Boulevard). All COVID-19 guidelines observed. We bless a needy family each month with a FOOD BOX giveaway. Names are needed and accepted during any service. You can contact us on Facebook or 252-339-1163.
Faith Fellowship Church
Pastor David Crumpler and the congregation of Faith Fellowship invite you to join us in worship at 11 a.m. Sundays. The church is at 3500 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980. For information, like us on Facebook.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church of Edenton and Pastor Steve Formo announce plans for Holy Week and encourage any and all to join in and participate with us. We as a congregation employ all COVID stipulations — and hope to see you…alone, with your family or a friend. All are welcome!!
On Palm Sunday, at 11 a.m. March 28, our service will include member Debbie Burroughs lighting the final Lenten candle. The traditional palm crosses will be distributed prior to the benediction.
A short Maundy Thursday service (6 p.m. April 1) will include communion, as well the removal of the Lenten purple draperies on the large outdoor cross, replacing them with draperies of black, commemorating the approaching despair of Good Friday.
A joyous Easter Sunday service will include traditional hymns, ending with the redraping of the outdoor cross with white, along with a plethora of spring flowers on and around it. Feel free to bring your own cut flowers to add to the glorious display.
The church is at the southwest corner of West Queen and South Moseley streets. Handicap parking is available, as is local transportation, if needed. For information, leave a message at 252-221-6567.
Fish Fry
Knights of Columbus Mother of Mary Council #1180 will host fish fries on Fridays during Lent from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, Edenton.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children and can be purchased at the table in the church parking lot.
The meal contains two pieces of fish, french fries, cole slaw and bottled water.
Holy Week Services
Noonday Holy Week services will be held at noon daily, March 29-April 2, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, on West Church Street, Edenton.
Two important things to note:
The service will be outside in the churchyard (weather permitting), so bring your own lawn chairs if possible. Per health and safety guidelines, please observe physical distancing and wear a mask if possible for the sake of others. In case of rain, we will meet at Edenton Baptist Church.
No lunch will be served this year due to the constraints of the COVID protocol.
As in years past, each day a different church will provide leadership for the day’s worship. Our schedule this year is as follows:
Monday: Malone Gilliam — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
Tuesday: Valerie Tyson — Edenton Methodist Church
Wednesday: David Brooks — Edenton Baptist Church
Thursday: John Shannon — Providence Baptist Church
Friday: Frank Jones — St. Anne’s Catholic Church