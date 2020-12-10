Nelons concert
The Nelons, an award-winning family band, will perform at 8:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., prior to services at Open Door Church Edenton, 1255 Houghton Road, Edenton. The band will perform a variety of songs and styles, such as gospel, hymns, contemporary, a cappella and bluegrass.
Rocky Hock Baptist
The handbell choir will perform at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. service Sunday, Dec. 13, at Rock Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Chowan County.
The church will host a drive-thru live nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicle.
Endtime Harvest Outreach Church
Pastor Elder Roscoe Poole Jr. and Co-Pastor Rev. Vernelle J. Poole invites you to join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday morning at 116 W. Albemarle St., Edenton. We wear masks and practice social distancing at Endtime Harvest Outreach Church. Come and receive your blessing. You can contact us on Facebook or 252-339-1163.
Faith Fellowship Church
Pastor David Crumpler and the congregation of Faith Fellowship invite you to join us in worship at 11 a.m. Sundays. The church is at 3500 Virginia Road, Tyner, NC 27980. For information, like us on Facebook.