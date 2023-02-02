Are you interested in the world around you? Do you like to delve into the details of nature’s wonders?
Then you may be a citizen scientist in the making. As a citizen scientist, you can participate in state-wide (if not nationwide) studies of natural phenomena and you only need to take notes through observation.
Many areas of scientific study require constant observation and the sharing of information.
Astronomy, for instance, requires endless hours of watching the skies through telescopes and orbiting satellites to verify the movement of stars, comets, planets and other celestial happenings. Since the Earth is rotating and the weather is a constant battle, multiple telescopes all over the globe are required to watch the same events.
The need for numerous observers is not just for the logistical necessity of overcoming the elements. Instead, it is to share findings and verify that what is observed in one telescope can be seen in another. The beauty of this is that anyone can participate in astronomical discoveries.
David Levy, an amateur Canadian astronomer, discovered over 22 individual comets during his lifetime. He even co-discovered the Shoemaker-Levy 9 Comet that broke apart and crashed into Jupiter in July of 1994.
Geology, meteorology, ecology, biology and many other disciplines of scientific study require this same sort of collaborative observation and sharing of results. Good science does not require an academic pedigree or elaborate equipment. Heck, you do not even have to be an adult. It only requires curiosity, a willingness to experiment and attention to detail.
At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we are pleased to announce that we can give you the tools to satisfy this curiosity! Thanks to a grant from the North Carolina Arboretum and their EcoEXPLORE program, you can participate as a citizen scientist and contribute to the study of the environment, ecology, and biology of the State of North Carolina.
Designed for children between kindergarten and eighth grade, kids can participate in the EcoEXPLORE program, where through the observation of nature in your backyard and neighborhood, you can submit data to professional scientists while earning cool badges and earning points toward awesome prizes, including a cargo vest, a trail camera, an iPod, a microscope, and even an echo meter bat detector.
As an official EcoEXPLORE Hotspot, we have three backpacks filled with scientific equipment for check-out.
Swing by the library to learn more. We can get you signed up in the EcoEXPLORE program, and check out one of our EcoEXPLORE backpacks to get you started. Keep an eye out in the coming months, as we will host programs with local organizations to introduce you to the natural resources around you.
A special thanks to the North Carolina Arboretum for making us an EcoEXPLORE hotspot and donating these great backpacks to the library.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you in the library!
Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.