The following are the upcoming clinics scheduled for the Chowan County Health Department for the month of February through Albemarle Regional Health Services.

Chowan, Currituck and Hertford County Health Departments have night clinics on the first and third Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m.

Friday, July 1

Chowan: General

Monday, July 4

Holiday

Tuesday, July 5

Chowan: Primary Care, Behavioral Health

Wednesday, July 6

Chowan: General, DEPO AM

Thursday, July 7

Chowan: General PM, Child Health AM, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, July 8

Chowan: Primary Care AM, General

Monday, July 11

Chowan: General, WIC, Behavioral Health

Tuesday, July 12

Chowan: General, WIC, Behavioral Health

Wednesday, July 13

Chowan: General, DEPO PM

Thursday, July 14

Chowan: Primary Care PM, General, New Prenatal AM

Friday, July 15

Chowan: General

Monday, July 18

Chowan: General, WIC, Behavioral Health

Tuesday, July 19

Chowan: Primary Care, Behavioral Health, WIC

Wednesday, July 20

Chowan: General, DEPO AM

Thursday, July 21

Chowan: General, WIC, Child Health PM, Immunizations 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, July 22

Chowan: General, Adult Health AM

Monday, July 25

Chowan: General, Behavioral Health

Tuesday, July 26

Chowan: Primary Care AM, Behavioral Health

Wednesday, July 27

Chowan: General, DEPO PM

Thursday, July 28

Chowan: General, New Prenatal PM

Friday, July 29

Chowan: General

