WASHINGTON D.C. - The administration of Aspen Institute named the College of the Albemarle one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
The prize is one of the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges.
The colleges selected for this honor stand out among more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide as having high and improving levels of student success, as well as equitable outcomes for African American and Hispanic students, and those from lower income backgrounds.
The 150 eligible colleges have been invited to submit data and narratives as the next steps in an intensive data and practice review process, culminating in the announcement of the prize winner in spring 2023.
“We are proud of this recognition, and it speaks to the excellent work COA faculty and staff have been doing for years. This recognition does not mean that we have arrived. We are very much engaged in an ongoing effort to get even better everyday,” said College of the Albemarle President Jack N. Bagwell, PhD.
“By further analyzing our data and writing the narratives necessary to move forward in the Aspen Prize process, we will learn something new about ourselves with the ultimate goal being to help a larger and more diverse group of students to achieve success at COA,” he added.
The Aspen Prize spotlights exemplary community colleges in order to elevate the sector, drive attention to colleges doing the best work and discover and share highly effective student success and equity strategies.
According to U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, since 2010, Aspen has chosen to focus intensively on community colleges because they are a powerful engine of prosperity.
Student outcomes vary enormously among community colleges, and improving those outcomes are essential to securing our nation’s economic future, strengthening communities and ensuring that diverse populations experience economic mobility and prosperity.
With these goals in mind, the Aspen Prize honors colleges with outstanding achievements in five goals including, teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success and equity for students of color and students from low income families.
“In an era of persistent inequity and workforce talent gaps, our nation’s best community colleges are stepping up to deliver more degrees to increasingly diverse students as they are prepared for the good jobs waiting to be filled,” said Aspen Institute College Excellence Program Director Josh Wyner.
“Leaders of exceptional community colleges understand that achieving excellence requires expanding college access and increasing degree completion, but it doesn’t stop there. They are committed to ensuring that all students, including students of color and low income families, graduate with the skills needed to secure a job with family-sustaining wages or successfully transfer to and graduate from a university.” he added.
The eligible colleges represent the diversity and depth of the community college sector. Located in urban, rural and suburban areas across 34 states, these colleges serve as few as 230 students and as many as 57,000.
Winning colleges have ranged from smaller institutions serving rural communities to large community colleges serving larger metropolitan areas.
In the first round, eligibility for the Aspen Prize is based on publicly available data. Eligible colleges must show strong and improving student outcomes in key areas such as retention, completion, transfer and equity.
Nationwide 15 percent of community colleges have been invited to apply.
The next steps of the process include selection of the top ten finalists by an expert panel of 15 individuals in community colleges, high education and workforce training to be announced in 2022.
In fall of 2022, there will be site visits to each of the 10 finalists, during which the Aspen Institute and partners will collect additional information, including employment and earnings data and insights about promising practices.
A distinguished jury will meet and make award decisions in the first quarter in early 2023.
The Aspen Prize is funded by Ascendium and the Joyce Foundation.