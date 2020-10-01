College of The Albemarle’s (COA) first Truck Driver program information session will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at COA–Edenton-Chowan in the Culinary Arts building, room 201. This session is mandatory for those interested in the class beginning in November.
The program is being offered as a 10-week program, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for a total 384 hours.
Future plans for 2021 include expansion to an evening/weekend program.
The Truck Driver Training curriculum provides students with training to inspect and operate tractor-trailers and to assume driver responsibilities on the road and at pickup/delivery points. Emphasis is placed on vehicle inspections, defensive driving, range maneuvers, motor carrier safety regulations (DOT 380 –397 and a certificate for entry-level drivers), trip planning, cargo handling, size/weight laws, general maintenance procedures, hours of service, and accident prevention. All training, instruction, and testing are completed at college-approved facility with school-provided equipment.
To register for orientation, email Samantha Williams at Samantha_williams33@albemarle.edu .