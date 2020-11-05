College of The Albemarle (COA), in partnership with the NC BioNetwork, will soon launch a Community STEM Outreach program for school-age children in the College’s seven-county service area. The program is a joint endeavor between COA’s Mathematics & Engineering department and Natural Sciences department, designed to engage children and young adults in a variety of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) projects such as Community Science Night and virtual STEM nights.
COA faculty members will host a virtual STEM night on the second Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. While the virtual STEM nights are geared toward elementary school-age children, the events will be fun for the whole family. Lisa Meads, coordinator of the STEM Outreach Project at COA, shared, “These events use interactive activities to engage children and young adults in STEM related topics while planting the seed in STEM education and careers.”
The first virtual event, “Screaming and Dancing Ghosts,” will be held Thursday, October 29, at 5:30 p.m. There will be 200 free Screaming and Dancing science kits available at the Trunk or Treat parade on Wednesday, October 28, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at COA-Elizabeth City. For those unable to obtain a kit at the Trunk or Treat parade but wish to participate, a list of supplies for this virtual event are posted on the calendar event webpage, www.albemarle.edu/calendar/stem. A recording of the event will be made available on the website for anyone unable to join live.
Visit www.albemarle.edu/stem for more information on this event and to pre-register for future events. Parents of participants who pre-register for the virtual STEM nights can pick up free science kits for the events at any of COA’s four campus locations.
Districts or groups interested in partnering with COA to host a STEM event on their campus or at a COA campus should contact Lisa Meads at lisa_meads@albemarle.edu for more information.