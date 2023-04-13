Because art is imprinted with the image of man, it must act as if it were alive. All of the modes of art act as man’s own body parts do. They don’t merely reflect man’s life, they recreate it.

These modes are the foundational and functioning parts to the living form of art. Each part, each mode, is just as important as the other; within the primary modes of art are literature, music, painting, sculpture, film, dance and martial-arts.