Because art is imprinted with the image of man, it must act as if it were alive. All of the modes of art act as man’s own body parts do. They don’t merely reflect man’s life, they recreate it.
These modes are the foundational and functioning parts to the living form of art. Each part, each mode, is just as important as the other; within the primary modes of art are literature, music, painting, sculpture, film, dance and martial-arts.
Within these modes there are many subsets of art: in literature there is poetry; within music there is opera; within painting there is graphic design; within sculpture there is ceramic work; within film there is photography; within dance there is ballet; within martial-arts there is judo; and within both film and literature there is theatre.
If I am to defend these modes of art I must give an adequate definition of terms. Art, as defined by the Oxford English Dictionary, is “the application of skill to subjects of taste, (such) as poetry, music, dancing, the drama, oratory, literary composition, and the like.”
Art then would be a visual object, image, or action or a written experience consciously created through an expression of skill or imagination. According to Britannica online, “The term ‘art’ encompasses diverse media such as painting, sculpture, printmaking, drawing, decorative arts, photography and installation.” Britannica also defines art as “the use of skill and imagination in the creation of aesthetic objects, environments, or experiences that can be shared with others.” Thus, for the purposes of this defense, art is an application of human nature that includes various forms of media created with the intent of exciting the human senses in conjunction with the mind.
In comparison, literature means “acquaintance with letters” as the Oxford English Dictionary states. The term has come to identify a collection of texts or works of art in Western Culture, which, according to Wikipedia, “are mainly prose, both fiction and nonfiction, drama and poetry. Texts can be oral as well and include such genres as epic, legend, myth, ballad, plus many forms of oral poetry and folklore.”
Britannica online also notes that the word literature “is often applied to those imaginative works of poetry and prose distinguished by the intentions of their authors and the excellence of their execution. Literature may be classified according to a variety of systems, including language, national origin, historical period, genre, and subject matter.”
I conclude then that literature would be an association of letters that form texts in which poetry, prose, fiction, nonfiction, multiple forms of journalism, play and film scripts are works of the imagination distinguished by the intentions of a persona.
Next, music is defined in the OED as, “the art or science of combining vocal or instrumental sounds to produce beauty of form, harmony, melody, rhythm, (and) expressive content.” Music is, according to Wikipedia, “an art form that involves organized sounds and silence. It is expressed in terms of pitch (which includes melody and harmony), rhythm (which includes tempo and meter), and the quality of sound (which includes timbre, articulation, dynamics, and texture).”
Music can be slotted into many facets of art. It can come in the form of a performing art, a fine art, or an auditory art. Music becomes a personal response to vibration. Music, according to Britannica Online, is “art concerned with combining vocal or instrumental sounds for beauty of form or emotional expression, usually according to cultural standards of rhythm, melody, and, in most Western music, harmony.”
Edgar Allan Poe suggests that “in music, perhaps, ... the soul most nearly attains the great end, when inspired by the poetic sentiment.” In short, I define music as the art that involves the syndication of vocal or instrumental voices to produce a beautiful resonance that contains rhythm, pitch, dynamics and texture.
