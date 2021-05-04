April 30-May 30
Clean-Up Drive
Chowan County Clean-Up Drive will be held through May 30. Organize your business, church, family or organization to help clean up the county’s roadsides. To pick a road and get supplies, contact the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce at 252-482-3400.
Today, May 6
Lecture Series
Historian Dr. David Cecelski will speak during a livestream over Zoom at 7 p.m. Please email edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com for the link. A recording of the lecture will be posted on the Historical Commission’s and the library’s YouTube channels.
Friday, May 7
Fried Pork Chop Plate
A Relay for Life fried pork chop plate fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Leon Nixon Catering, Edenton. Suggested donation is $10 per plate. Tickets are available at Nixon’s Catering or see any Rocky Hock Ruritans member or call Steve Evans at 252-333-8587. Take out only. Sponsored by the Rocky Hock Ruritan Club Relay for Life team.
Aces fundraiser
A fundraiser for the John A. Holmes High School softball and football teams will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scout Cabin in front of the school. Cost is $10 per plate and includes a raffle, which will be draw at 7 p.m. They will deliver orders of 10 or more. For information, call or text Kristi Mize at 252-312-6426, J.P. Pippins at 252-562-2794 or Wes Mattera 252-671-0048.
Saturday, May 8
Rabies Clinic
A clinic offering 1-year rabies vaccinations will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tri-County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Road, Tyner. The cost is $8 cash, exact change, please. Remain in your car and a shelter attendant will assist you. The shelter will not be open for visitors during this time.
Trades Day
Historic Crafts and Trades Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iredell homesite, 107 E. Church St., Edenton. Experience historic crafts and trades, such as blacksmithing, woodworking, cooking, and more. Event hosted by Historic Edenton State Historic Sites.
Monday, May 10
Community prayer
Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence will meet at 5 p.m. for its monthly gathering at the Fannie A. Parker Women’s Club House, 116 W. Albemarle St. Police Zone 5 includes the following streets: W. Freemason; W. Carteret; W. Gale; W.Church; W. Albemarle; W. Queen (north side); N. Broad (west side); W. Freemason Circle. Everyone is invited especially if you live or work in this part of Edenton.
Support group
Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members meets at 1 p.m. at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St. Hertford. Social distancing and wearing masks are required. All are welcome. For information, call 426-7167 or 333-7774.
Saturday, May 15
Garden Ball
The Cupola House Garden Ball will begin at 6:30 p.m. Live music, culinary triumphs, champagne and martinis. Ballgown and Tuxedos (jacket/tie/cocktail attire also acceptable!) Cost is $75 per person. Proceeds go to needed repairs for the Cupola House. Rain Date is May 22.
Monday, May 17
Opening Day
Bag Shop Alterations and More will open at 103-B W. Eden St., Edenton. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information, call 252-482-1620 or 252-302-1908.
Recurring Events
Mondays
Al-Non
The Edenton Chowan Al-Anon group is meeting via conference call due to COVID-19. The meetings are held Monday nights at 8 p.m. Al-Anon is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope to solve their common problems. Please contact 757-217-6952 and leave a voice mail for the conference call number and information.
American Legion Bingo
Bingo will be held at American Legion Post 40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with early bird games starting at 7 p.m. and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Progressive jackpot.
Tuesdays
Breastfeeding Support
A support group for all breastfeeding moms will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month and 10-11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of every month at Vidant Chowan Hospital Education Center, 211 Virginia Road, Edenton. Sessions are free. To register or for information, email Rebecca.Ayers@vidanthealth.com .
Wednesdays
& Saturdays
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its facility on North Broad Street. All vendors will wear masks and all customers are required to wear masks, especially inside the building. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entering the building. Masks are required unless you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.
Thursdays
Racial Reconciliation
Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group has been holding its Thursday evening meetings online in order to help keep each other safe. Please join us as we enter our eighth year of nonjudgmental conversation on a wide range of topics as we build friendships across the racial divide. For information on how to join a meeting on a computer, tablet, or phone, email Edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com, send a text message to 252-518-1587 or 617-838-1513, or send a message through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReconciliationGroupofEdenton).
ONGOING
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.