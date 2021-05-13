Through May 30
Clean-Up Drive
Chowan County Clean-Up Drive will be held through May 30. Organize your business, church, family or organization to help clean up the county’s roadsides. To pick a road and get supplies, contact the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce at 252-482-3400.
Saturday, May 15
Garden Ball
The Cupola House Garden Ball will begin at 6:30 p.m. Live music, culinary triumphs, champagne and martinis. Ballgown and Tuxedos (jacket/tie/cocktail attire also acceptable!) Cost is $75 per person. Proceeds go to needed repairs for the Cupola House. Rain Date is May 22.
Monday, May 17
Opening Day
Bag Shop Alterations and More will open at 103-B W. Eden St., Edenton. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information, call 252-482-1620 or 252-302-1908.
Wednesdays
June 2-Aug. 18
Summer Nutrition Program
Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry’s Summer Nutrition Program will be held every Wednesday June 2 through Aug. 18. Pick-up will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the food pantry, 1370 N. Broad St., Edenton. The food pantry, in cooperation with Edenton United Methodist Church, will again provide summer food assistance to families with children attending White Oak, D.F. Walker, Chowan Middle School, and John A. Holmes High School. For information, call 252-482-2504.
Thursday, May 20
Sons of the American Revolution
Albemarle Chapter Sons of American Revolution will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Cape Colony Church of Christ, 801 Soundside Road. The speaker, Jimmy Hardison, will speak about Colonel Edward Buncombe of Tyrrell County. Buncombe was an officer in the 5th North Carolina Regiment and died as a result of injuries at the Battle of German Town.
Recurring Events
Mondays
Al-Non
The Edenton Chowan Al-Anon group is meeting via conference call due to COVID-19. The meetings are held Monday nights at 8 p.m. Al-Anon is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope to solve their common problems. Please contact 757-217-6952 and leave a voice mail for the conference call number and information.
American Legion Bingo
Bingo will be held at American Legion Post 40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with early bird games starting at 7 p.m. and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Progressive jackpot.
Tuesdays
Breastfeeding Support
A support group for all breastfeeding moms will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month and 10-11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of every month at Vidant Chowan Hospital Education Center, 211 Virginia Road, Edenton. Sessions are free. To register or for information, email Rebecca.Ayers@vidanthealth.com .
Wednesdays
& Saturdays
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its facility on North Broad Street. All vendors will wear masks and all customers are required to wear masks, especially inside the building. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entering the building. Masks are required unless you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.
Thursdays
Racial Reconciliation
Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group has been holding its Thursday evening meetings online in order to help keep each other safe. Please join us as we enter our eighth year of nonjudgmental conversation on a wide range of topics as we build friendships across the racial divide. For information on how to join a meeting on a computer, tablet, or phone, email Edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com, send a text message to 252-518-1587 or 617-838-1513, or send a message through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReconciliationGroupofEdenton).
ONGOING
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.