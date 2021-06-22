Friday, June 25
Pop-up art class
Fearless Kids Art will host a pop-up class, featuring sail boats, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Chowan Arts Council, West Water Street, Edenton. Classes cost $25 and all supplies are included. Spaces is limited. To reserve your spot, email darlrd@yahoo.com or cacedenton@gmail.com .
Monday, June 28
Budget Public Hearing
PLYMOUTH — Pettigrew Regional Library budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 has been submitted to the Pettigrew Regional Library Board and a copy is available for public inspection in the regional office, Washington County Library Plymouth. The PRL Board will hold a public hearing on the budget at 2:30 p.m., at the Washington County Library Plymouth.
Friday, July 2
Live After Five
Chowan Arts Council, on West Water Street, Edenton, will host its Live after Five Music and Food Truck Summer Series. Fueston Brothers will perform starting at 5 p.m. Food trucks will be there at 5:30 p.m.
Blood drive
Girl Scout Troop 970 will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 40, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton. Those who give July 1-6 can receive an exclusive Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossbloo.org and enter the code, Troop 970. You can also sign up through the Blood donor app, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Sunday, July 4
July 4th Celebration
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR will host its annual July 4th Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on the Courthouse Green at the Joseph Hewes Monument. A bio sketch of Hewes, an Edenton resident who signed the Declaration of Independence, will be given by Annette Wright, Attorney and Edenton Town Councilor Hackney High will read the Declaration of Independence, Rev. Melvin Tatem will lead the prayers and Sidney Lassiter will sing the National Anthem. The American Legion Post 40 Color Guard will post the colors. Boy Scouts Troop 164 twill participate and the Unanimity Masonic Lodge No. 7 AF & AM will lay the wreath. All are welcome.
Tuesday, July 27
Blood drive
American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 2-7 p.m. at Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Chowan County. To schedule an appointment online, go to redcrossblood.org and enter RHBC .
Thursday, Aug. 5
Boogie on Broad
Destination Downtown Edenton will host Boogie on Broad from 7 to 10 p.m. in downtown Edenton. South Broad Street, from the Queen street intersection to the King Street intersection will be closed to vehicle traffic. The Band from Oz will provide the music.
Friday, Aug. 6
Live After Five
Chowan Arts Council, on West Water Street, Edenton,will host its Live after Five Music and Food Truck Summer Series. Old Fish Hatchery Records will perform starting at 5 p.m. Food trucks will be there at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 28-Oct. 2
Regional Fair
The 75th annual Chowan County Regional Fair will be held Tuesday, September 28 through Saturday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion Post 40 fairgrounds, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton. For information, visit the website www.ChowanFair.com .
Oct. 8-9
Pilgrimage
Edenton Woman’s Club will host Pilgrimage, tour of historic home and sites, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-9. For information, visit edentonpilgrimage.org .
Recurring Events
Mondays
Al-Non
The Edenton Chowan Al-Anon group is meeting via conference call due to COVID-19. The meetings are held Monday nights at 8 p.m. Al-Anon is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope to solve their common problems. Please contact 757-217-6952 and leave a voice mail for the conference call number and information.
American Legion Bingo
Bingo will be held at American Legion Post 40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with early bird games starting at 7 p.m. and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Progressive jackpot.
Tuesdays
Breastfeeding Support
A support group for all breastfeeding moms will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month and 10-11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of every month at Vidant Chowan Hospital Education Center, 211 Virginia Road, Edenton. Sessions are free. To register or for information, email Rebecca.Ayers@vidanthealth.com .
Wednesdays,
June 2-Aug. 18
Summer Nutrition Program
Edenton-Chowan Summer Nutrition Program for Children will be held every Wednesday evening at Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, 1370 N. Broad St., Edenton. Pick-up food between 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Food packages are available for families with children attending Edenton-Chowan Schools. For information, call 252-482-2504.
Wednesdays
& Saturdays
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its facility on North Broad Street. All vendors will wear masks and all customers are required to wear masks, especially inside the building. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entering the building. Masks are required unless you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.
Thursdays
Racial Reconciliation
Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group has been holding its Thursday evening meetings online in order to help keep each other safe. Please join us as we enter our eighth year of nonjudgmental conversation on a wide range of topics as we build friendships across the racial divide. For information on how to join a meeting on a computer, tablet, or phone, email Edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com, send a text message to 252-518-1587 or 617-838-1513, or send a message through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReconciliationGroupofEdenton).
ONGOING
Broadband survey
Edenton-Chowan Partnership is working to connect with internet service providers to bring more connectivity to Chowan County. In order to do this, it must collect local data on the state of our current service. Please help us learn more by taking this quick, about 7 minute, 20 question survey! Your answers are confidential and will greatly help with this endeavor. Visit www.edenton.net/internetsurvey .
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.