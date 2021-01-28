Now through
Jan. 30
Newbold-White sale
The Ye Olde Yard Sale is being held between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday, Jan. 30 at Newbold-White House Visitor Center. Huge assortment of seashells, ceramic vases and bowls, glasses (wine/other), hand-pieced WV quilt, wall art, picture frames, coffee mugs, antique chairs, etc. Gift Shop also open. All proceeds benefit the Perquimans County Restoration Association.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Zoom meeting with EPD
Please join Edenton Police Cpl. Stan White and Police Capt. Daroyll Brown at 7 p.m., for Zone 1 Virtual Community Meeting to talk about policing in our community. The meeting will be held on Zoom. Enter meeting ID: 634 862 6585; passcode 1911; By web: https://zoom.us/j/6348626585?pwd=bS9NcVFkdEQ4L3Z4bHdqaFJ0cjNqdz09; By Phone: +1 301-715-8592.
Monday, Feb. 8
Prayer meeting
The community is invited to attend monthly neighborhood prayer sponsored by Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence. The group will meet in Police Zone 2 at 5 p.m. at the Edenton Town Council Chamber Room, in the building at the end of Sourth Broad Street. All residents are invited to join the group as it prays for unity, peace and restoration. Please wear a mask! They will meet RAIN or SHINE. Depending on the temperature, we will try to gather outside. If we go inside, we will be aware of social distancing. Police Zone 2 includes the following streets: Albania St., Queen Anne Drive , Miles Brown St., Dickinson St., Pembroke Circle, Blount St., W. Eden St., S. Mosley St., S. Broad St. and S. Granville St. Everyone is invited especially if you live or work in this part of Edenton.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
NC DPS hiring event
NCWorks Career Center will host an NC DPS Hiring Event Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 118 Blades St., Edenton, from 10 a.m. to noon. Contact: 331-4798.
Recurring Events
Mondays
Al-Non
Edenton Family Al-Anon Group will meet — via Zoom — at 8 p.m. each Monday. For information on the group or its calls, call 252-339-1472 or 252-706-0219.
American Legion Bingo
Bingo will be held at American Legion Post 40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with early bird games starting at 7 p.m. and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Progressive jackpot.
Tuesdays
Caregivers Day Out
Caregivers Day Out is designed for families who live with loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s. Specifically, this program offers families a safe environment to take their family member while they attend to appointments or errands. The program operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at First Presbyterian Church. The director, Cindy Thomas, and a small group of volunteers will care for your family member. Games, music, crafts and lunch are provided and the cost is $20 per day. If you are interested in or know someone who may benefit from this program, call Thomas at 252-506-1020.
Saturdays
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its facility on North Broad St. All vendors will wear masks and all customers are required to wear masks, especially inside the building. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entering the building. Masks are required unless you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.
Thursdays
Racial Reconciliation Group
Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group has been holding its Thursday evening meetings online in order to help keep each other safe. Please join us as we enter our eighth year of nonjudgmental conversation on a wide range of topics as we build friendships across the racial divide. For information on how to join a meeting on a computer, tablet, or phone, email Edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com, send a text message to 252-518-1587 or 617-838-1513, or send a message through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReconciliationGroupofEdenton).
ONGOING
Scholarship applications
The Caswell Center Foundation, Inc. is offering three $1,000 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic school year to rising college senior in Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Eligible students must be working toward a graduate degree in allied health, education or psychology in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation. The deadline to apply is April 1. Contact: Danielle Howell at 208-3790 or danielle.howell@dhhs.nc.gov.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Volunteer awards
Nominations for the annual Governor Service Awards are now being accepted. Each county in North Carolina selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their community. Online applications can be accessed at https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards. The deadline to complete nominations is Jan. 31.
County board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Manager’s office or online. Contact: 252-482-8431, ext. 1, or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gove
Guardian Ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused of neglected. Call 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org .
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services offers flu shots at all of its health departments by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.