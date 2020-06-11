Thursday, June 11
Blood drive
American Red Cross will be at Albemarle Plantation Community Center, in Hertford, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a blood drive. Appointments are strongly encouraged. To set up an appointment, use the Red Cross or visit redcrossblood.org .
Ribbon-cutting
Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. at Edenton IT, at 203 S. Broad St., beside Carolina East Realty. This is Edenton’s newest computer repair business and caters to both individuals and businesses.
Budget Work Session
The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will meet starting at 9 a.m. for a work session on the Fiscal year 2020-21 budget in the Chowan County Public Safety Center, in West Freemason Street, Edenton. Call-in information: Call 1-408-418-9388; Access Code: 795 383 040; Password: 246926.
Sunday, June 14
Flag retirement
A flag retirement ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 40 on West Queen Street. The event is open to the public. If you have flags that need to be disposed of in an honorable and proper manner, please bring them to the Post that day.
Thursday, June 18
Grand opening
A grand opening, ribbon-cutting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Watering Can, 203 S. Broad St., in the same building as Edenton IT.
Monday, June 29
Bingo
American Legion Post 40 will host Bingo. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with early bird Games beginning at 7 p.m. and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Progressive jackpot $380.
Friday, July 3
Barbecue fundraiser
American Legion Post 40 will host a fundraiser featuring pulled pork barbecue and 1/4 chicken from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Pick-up and take out only. $9 per plate.
Upcoming Events
Every Wednesday, starting June 17
Nutrition program
Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry will host its Summer Children’s Nutrition Program from 5:30-7 p.m. every Wednesday starting June 17, until school starts. Qualifying families have at least one child in an Edenton-Chowan School.