Friday, April 9
Free OTC Medicine
COLUMBIA — A giveaway drive-thru event for free over-the-counter medicine will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tyrrell Hall, 906 US 64, Columbia. The event, hosted by NC MedAssist, strongly encourages pre-registration at www.medassist.org/mobile . Must be 18 years or older. Face mask is required to participate.
Special meeting
Chowan County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting in the large conference room at the Chowan County Agriculture Buildings, 730 N. Granville St., Edenton. The purpose of the meeting is to view the Hart intercivic Election system as it would be used in an election. The meeting will be held from 10:15 a.m. to about noon. The time for the meeting is 10:15 am to approximately 12:00 pm.
Monday, April 12
Application deadline
The Edenton Woman’s Club is offering a new $1,000 scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year to individuals in Chowan county interested in working toward a professional/technical/or trade school degree for example, but not limited in areas as electricity, plumbing, health, welding and so forth. The deadline to apply is April 12. for an application form, contact Jeanne Marquitz at 252-482-6068.
Prayer Vigil
The community is invited to attend monthly neighborhood prayer sponsored by Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence. The group rotates the gatherings by Police Zones and invites all residents to join them as they pray for Unity, Peace and Restoration throughout Edenton. The April prayer covering Police Zone 4 will be held at 5 p.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 214 W. Church St., Edenton. Please wear a mask! We will meet RAIN or SHINE. Depending on the temperature, we will try to gather outside. If we go inside, we will be aware of social distancing. Police Zone 4 includes the following streets: Southside of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Chowan Court, Boswell Street, Cauthen Lane, West Gale Street, West Gale Circle, Twiddy Avenue, Waterford Apartments, Wedgewood Apartments, West Queen Street and West Church Street. Everyone is invited, especially if you live or work in this part of Edenton.
Alzheimer/Dementia support group
The Alzheimer/Dementia support group for caregivers and family members meets at 1 p.m. at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford. Please wear a mask. Social Distancing will be maintained. All are welcome. For information, call 252-426-7167 or 252-333-7774.
Application deadline
The board of advisers of the Chowan Community Funds Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community. Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving the local community in Chowan County and will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund. Grants typically range from $500 to $5,000. For information about applying, visit https://www.nccommunityfoundation.org/communities/northeastern/chowan-county/applying-for-grants . The deadline for applications is noon April 13. For information, contact Anne Sorhagen, NCCF program officer, at asorhagen@nccommunityfoundation.org or 910-202-6727.
Thursday,
April 15
Police Zoom meeting
A Neighborhood Zoom Meeting for Edenton Police Department’s Zone 10 will be held at 7 p.m. Officer Michael Lawrence and Captain Daroyll Brown will lead the discussion. The zone includes Virginia Road – Northside, Morris Circle, Badham Road, North Broad Street – Westside between Virginia and Paradise, Dillard Avenue, Vann Street, Pruden Street, Cason Street, Paradise Road – Westernside Hawthorne Road, Stratford Avenue, West Second Street and West Third Street. To join the meeting, log into Zoom, enter meeting ID: 634 862 6585 and passcode 1911, or by phone, call 1-301-715-8592 and enter the meeting ID and passcode when prompted. Submit question to daroyll.brown@edenton.nc.gov before April 12, 2021.
Friday, April 16
Plate sale
A catfish plate sale, benefiting the John A. Holmes High School general fund, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Scout Hut in front of the school, in Edenton. Tickets cost $10 each and are available at the school’s front office.
Tuesday, April 20
Livestock Show
The annual Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale will take place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will follow new guidelines that have been established by Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina State University. If you are interested in participating and are not on our current mailing list, contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.
Wednesday,
April 21
Livestock Show
The 72nd Tyrrell County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale will be held.
Saturday,
April 24
Week of the Young Child
Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day Drive-Thru Even will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Perquimans Recreation Center. This free festival for the families of Chowan and Perquimans counties will offer the drive-thru opportunity to connect with local resources, and upon completing the drive-thru portion,the family can park their car and “go play”.
Monday, April 26
Autism Society
Autism Society of North Carolina Chowan County Chapter will meet at 8:45 a.m. at Colonial Park, on the waterfront in downtown Edenton. If you are on the spectrum, if you have a loved one on the spectrum we’d love for you to come by. Grab a cup of coffee, and your favorite folding chair. Let’s meet, have coffee and discuss the goals we have, and events for the spring and summer. Raindate is 8:45 a.m. April 29. Current DHHS guidelines will be followed including masks and maintaining social distance.
Friday, April 30
Application deadline
Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce announced it will award two scholarships to deserving graduating high school seniors this year. The scholarships are designed to assist seniors planning to continue their education in a possible career that will place them in our workforce.Applications are available through the guidance department at the schools or the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce office. Deadline to return the application to the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce via your guidance counselor is April 30, 2021.
Saturday, May 1
Blessing of Fleet
Edenton Yacht Club will host its Blessing of the Fleet at 9:45 a.m. Meet at Pembroke Creek Marker No. 4. Boats of all sizes — kayaks, dingies, motor boats, sail boats, etc., — are invited to attend. Boats will travel from the marker to the breakwater in Edenton Bay and then turn around to return to their point of origin.
Saturday, May 8
Rabies Clinic
A clinic offering 1-year rabies vaccinations will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tri-County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Road, Tyner. The cost is $8 cash, exact change, please. Remain in your car and a shelter attendant will assist you. The shelter will not be open for visitors during this time.
Recurring Events
Mondays
Al-Non
The Edenton Chowan Al-Anon group is meeting via conference call due to COVID-19. The meetings are held Monday nights at 8 p.m. Al-Anon is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope to solve their common problems. Please contact 757-217-6952 and leave a voice mail for the conference call number and information.
American Legion Bingo
Bingo will be held at American Legion Post 40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with early bird games starting at 7 p.m. and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Progressive jackpot.
Tuesdays
Breastfeeding Support
A support group for all breastfeeding moms will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month and 10-11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of every month at Vidant Chowan Hospital Education Center, 211 Virginia Road, Edenton. Sessions are free. To register or for information, email Rebecca.Ayers@vidanthealth.com .
Wednesdays
& Saturdays
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its facility on North Broad St. All vendors will wear masks and all customers are required to wear masks, especially inside the building. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entering the building. Masks are required unless you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.
Thursdays
Racial Reconciliation
Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group has been holding its Thursday evening meetings online in order to help keep each other safe. Please join us as we enter our eighth year of nonjudgmental conversation on a wide range of topics as we build friendships across the racial divide. For information on how to join a meeting on a computer, tablet, or phone, email Edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com, send a text message to 252-518-1587 or 617-838-1513, or send a message through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReconciliationGroupofEdenton).
ONGOING
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.