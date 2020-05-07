SATURDAY, MAY 9

Blessing of the boats

Edenton Yacht Club will host the fifth annual blessing of the boats at 10 a.m., at Colonial Park and Edenton Bay. All watercraft are welcome.

Meet up near the No. 4 Pembroke Creek Marker at 9:45 a.m.

For information, contact Mimi Reiheld, 252-339-0287, areiheld@yahoo.com, www.edentonyachtclub.org.

Wednesday, May 20

Red Cross blood drive

American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at Open Door Church, Edenton. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or use the RapidPass app.

