Monday, March 8
Neighborhood prayer
The community is invited to attend monthly neighborhood prayer sponsored by Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence. The group rotates the gatherings by Police Zones and invites all residents to join them as they pray for UNITY, PEACE and RESTORATION throughout Edenton. The March prayer covering POLICE ZONE 3 will be held at 5 p.m. at Down East Preservation, 100 S. Oakum St., on the corner of East Church Street. Please wear a mask. We will meet RAIN or SHINE. Depending on the temperature, we will try to gather outside. If we go inside, we will be aware of social distancing. Police Zone 3 includes the following streets: Eastern side of South Broad Street; East Water Street; South Oakum until Church Street; East Queen Street; East Church Street; Wood Avenue; East Eden Street; Court Street; Elliot Street; McMullan Avenue; Cotton Mill Condos; Phillip Street; Village Creek area. Everyone is invited especially if you live or work in this part of Edenton.
Monday, March 15
Registration deadline
Register by March 15, 2021: Art After School craft boxes and video kits. None of Your Beeswax! for ages 6-9 exploring beekeeping ways beeswax is used in crafts, and, Grow Your Greens, for ages 10-18 an introduction to natural dyes and tie-dye. Classes are offered to local families on a “pay what you can” basis. Visit www.pocosinarts.org/artafterschool/ for more information.
Tuesday,
March 16
Blood drive
Rocky Hock Baptist Church will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2-7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17
OTC medicine giveaway
NC MedAssist’s Drive-Thru Over-the-Counter Medicine Giveaway, a free event, will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the American Legion Post 40, on West Queen Street, Edenton. Learn how to receive free medicine, visit the website, www.medassist.org, or call 866-331-1348. Pre-registration is encouraged by visiting www.medassist.org/mobile .
March 16-30
Beekeeping class
An Introduction to Beekeeping class will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 16-30 at the College of the Albemarle — Edenton/Chowan Campus, Room 420. The class is presented in cooperation with the Beekeepers of Chowan County. Registration fee is $45, and includes local/state bee association membership. To register, call 252-335-0821, ext. 2250, or online at www.albemarle.edu/wdce (use keyword “beekeeping”). For specific course questions, email beekeepersofchowancounty2017@gmail.com .
Thursday,
March 25
Registration Deadline
Register by March 25, 2021: Pocosin Art’s collaboration with North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green continues with a new writing workshop, titled Building our Human Museums. In this online workshop, Jaki challenges participants to think of themselves as the curators of their own human museum, and to treat their writing instruments as excavation tools to discover hidden creative texts or buried inspiration. This workshop will take place April 1, 2021, 12:30 – 3:00 p.m. ET. Scholarships are available. Visit www.pocosinarts.org/zoom-workshop-writing/ for more information.
Friday, March 26
BBQ Combo Plate
American Legion Post 40 will host its annual barbecue combo plate sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Eat-in or take-out is available; will deliver 10 or more locally. Cost is $10 per plate. The sale will be at the post building at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton. Profits will assist Post 40’s efforts to support veteran and youth programs in Chowan County. To place orders, call 252-482-4057.
Tuesday, April 20
Livestock Show
The annual Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale will take place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will follow new guidelines that have been established by Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina State University. If you are interested in participating and are not on our current mailing list, contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.
Wednesday,
April 21
Livestock Show
The 72nd Tyrrell County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale will be held.
Recurring Events
Mondays
Al-Non
The Edenton Chowan Al-Anon group is meeting via conference call due to COVID-19. The meetings are held Monday nights at 8 p.m. Al-Anon is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope to solve their common problems. Please contact 757-217-6952 and leave a voice mail for the conference call number and additional information.
American Legion Bingo
Bingo will be held at American Legion Post 40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with early bird games starting at 7 p.m. and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Progressive jackpot.
Saturdays
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its facility on North Broad St. All vendors will wear masks and all customers are required to wear masks, especially inside the building. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entering the building. Masks are required unless you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.
Thursdays
Racial Reconciliation Group
Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group has been holding its Thursday evening meetings online in order to help keep each other safe. Please join us as we enter our eighth year of nonjudgmental conversation on a wide range of topics as we build friendships across the racial divide. For information on how to join a meeting on a computer, tablet, or phone, email Edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com, send a text message to 252-518-1587 or 617-838-1513, or send a message through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReconciliationGroupofEdenton).
ONGOING
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
Underground Railroad
Museum of the Albemarle will post the film, “The Underground Railroad in Northeast North Carolina” on its YouTube Channel all this month as a part of the museum’s programming for Black History Month.
Sorority scholarship
Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma is offering a $500 scholarship to a female junior/senior college student majoring in education. Applicants must have been accepted into a teacher education program, be either a college junior or senior, and reside in either Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans, or Tyrrell counties. Contact: Claudia C. Twiford at 252-339-2827 or email her at twiford.claudia@gmail.com. Applications are due March 2.
Scholarship applications
The Caswell Center Foundation, Inc. is offering three $1,000 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic school year to rising college senior in Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Eligible students must be working toward a graduate degree in allied health, education or psychology in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation. The deadline to apply is April 1. Contact: Danielle Howell at 208-3790 or danielle.howell@dhhs.nc.gov.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Volunteer awards
Nominations for the annual Governor Service Awards are now being accepted. Each county in North Carolina selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their community. Online applications can be accessed at https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards. The deadline to complete nominations is Jan. 31.
County board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Manager’s office or online. Contact: 252-482-8431, ext. 1, or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov
Guardian Ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused of neglected. Call 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org .
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services offers flu shots at all of its health departments by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.
Contact Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com.