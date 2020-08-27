Tuesday, Sept. 1
American Legion meetings
The American Legion Post 40 and its auxiliary will hold a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Blood drive
Macedonia Baptist Church will host a blood drive for American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina from 3-7 p.m. All blood donations are now tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Schedule a blood donation appointment today in one of the following ways: Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: MBC . You can also set an appoint by downloading the Blood donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Sept. 3-28
Earthworks exhibit
Chowan Arts Council presents Earthworks: A pottery and clay exhibition at its facility at 112 W. Water St., Edenton. The exhibit will feature 23 artists. For information, call 252-482-8005, email cacedenton@gmail.com or visit their website www.chowanarts.com .
Saturday, Sept. 5
Legion yard sale
American Legion Post 40 will host a yard sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon .
Recurring Events
Wednesdays
and Saturdays
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at their facility on North Broad St. All vendors will wear masks and all customers are required to wear masks too, especially inside the building. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entering the building. Masks are required unless you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.
Mondays
American Legion Bingo
Bingo will be held at American Legion Post 40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with early bird games starting at 7 p.m. and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Progressive jackpot.