Thursday,
March 25
Registration Deadline
Register by March 25, 2021: Pocosin Art’s collaboration with North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green continues with a new writing workshop, titled Building our Human Museums. In this online workshop, Jaki challenges participants to think of themselves as the curators of their own human museum, and to treat their writing instruments as excavation tools to discover hidden creative texts or buried inspiration. This workshop will take place April 1, 2021, 12:30–3 p.m. Scholarships are available. Visit www.pocosinarts.org/zoom-workshop-writing/ for more information.
Friday, March 26
BBQ Combo Plate
American Legion Post 40 will host its annual barbecue combo plate sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Eat-in or take-out is available; will deliver 10 or more locally. Cost is $10 per plate. The sale will be at the post building at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton. Profits will assist Post 40’s efforts to support veteran and youth programs in Chowan County. To place orders, call 252-482-4057.
Saturday, April 3
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Drive-Thru Breakfast with the Easter bunny will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Unanimity Lodge No. , 215 E. Water St., Edenton. The price is $2 per breakfast. Each breakfast will be safely packaged in a to-go box and handed to guests by the Easter Bunny. Tickets are available at the Historic Edenton State Historic States Welcome Center.
Meet and greet
The Venue on West Water Street, 113 W. Water St., Edenton, will host a newcomers meet and greet from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and get to know your neighbors. Folks who have been around for a while are welcome too. To reserve a spot, call 252-383-8414 or email info@venueonwaterstreet.com
Friday, April 9
Free OTC Medicine
COLUMBIA — A giveaway drive-thru event for free over-the-counter medicine will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tyrrell Hall, 906 US 64, Columbia. The event, hosted by NC MedAssist, strongly encourages pre-registration at www.medassist.org/mobile . Must be 18 years or older. Face mask is required to participate.
Monday, April 12
Application deadline
The Edenton Woman’s Club is offering a new $1,000 scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year to individuals in Chowan county interested in working toward a professional/technical/or trade school degree for example, but not limited in areas as electricity, plumbing, health, welding and so forth. The deadline to apply is April 12. for an application form, contact Jeanne Marquitz at 252-482-6068.
Tuesday, April 20
Livestock Show
The annual Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale will take place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will follow new guidelines that have been established by Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina State University. If you are interested in participating and are not on our current mailing list, contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.
Wednesday,
April 21
Livestock Show
The 72nd Tyrrell County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale will be held.
Saturday,
April 24
Week of the Young Child
Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day Drive-Thru Even will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Perquimans Recreation Center. This free festival for the families of Chowan and Perquimans counties will offer the drive-thru opportunity to connect with local resources, and upon completing the drive-thru portion,the family can park their car and “go play”.
Recurring Events
Mondays
Al-Non
The Edenton Chowan Al-Anon group is meeting via conference call due to COVID-19. The meetings are held Monday nights at 8 p.m. Al-Anon is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope to solve their common problems. Please contact 757-217-6952 and leave a voice mail for the conference call number and additional information.
American Legion Bingo
Bingo will be held at American Legion Post 40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with early bird games starting at 7 p.m. and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Progressive jackpot.
Saturdays
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its facility on North Broad St. All vendors will wear masks and all customers are required to wear masks, especially inside the building. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entering the building. Masks are required unless you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.
Thursdays
Racial Reconciliation Group
Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group has been holding its Thursday evening meetings online in order to help keep each other safe. Please join us as we enter our eighth year of nonjudgmental conversation on a wide range of topics as we build friendships across the racial divide. For information on how to join a meeting on a computer, tablet, or phone, email Edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com, send a text message to 252-518-1587 or 617-838-1513, or send a message through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReconciliationGroupofEdenton).
ONGOING
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
Scholarship applications
The Caswell Center Foundation, Inc. is offering three $1,000 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic school year to rising college senior in Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Eligible students must be working toward a graduate degree in allied health, education or psychology in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation. The deadline to apply is April 1. Contact: Danielle Howell at 208-3790 or danielle.howell@dhhs.nc.gov.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
County board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Manager’s office or online. Contact: 252-482-8431, ext. 1, or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov
Guardian Ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused of neglected. Call 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org .
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services offers flu shots at all of its health departments by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.