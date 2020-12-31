Wednesday, Jan. 6
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY — Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch from Home program at noon. Philip S. Mullan Jr. and H. John Ernst III will discuss their recently published book, “A House in the Albemarle: English Settlers, Quakers and the 1730 Newbold-White House.” Register in advance for the online program at the museum’s Facebook page or website, museamoftheablemarle.com .
Blood drive
American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Open Door Church in Edenton from noon to 6 p.m.
Recurring Events
Mondays
Al-Non
Edenton Family Al-Anon Group will meet — via Zoom — at 8 p.m. each Monday. For information on the group or its calls, call 252-339-1472 or 252-706-0219.
American Legion Bingo
Bingo will be held at American Legion Post 40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with early bird games starting at 7 p.m. and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Progressive jackpot.
Tuesdays
Caregivers Day Out
Caregivers Day Out is designed for families who live with loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s. Specifically, this program offers families a safe environment to take their family member while they attend to appointments or errands. The Caregiver’s Day Out program operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at First Presbyterian Church. The director, Cindy Thomas, and a small group of volunteers will care for your family member. Games, music, crafts and lunch are provided and the cost is $20 per day. If you are interested in or know someone who may benefit from this program, call Thomas at 252-506-1020.
Saturdays
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its facility on North Broad St. All vendors will wear masks and all customers are required to wear masks, especially inside the building. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entering the building. Masks are required unless you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.
Thursdays
Racial Reconciliation Group
Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group has been holding its Thursday evening meetings online in order to help keep each other safe. Please join us as we enter our eighth year of nonjudgmental conversation on a wide range of topics as we build friendships across the racial divide. For information on how to join a meeting on a computer, tablet, or phone, email Edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com, send a text message to 252-518-1587 or 617-838-1513, or send a message through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReconciliationGroupofEdenton).
ONGOING
County board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Manager’s office or online. Contact: 252-482-8431, ext. 1, or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gove
Guardian Ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused of neglected. Call 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org .
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services offers flu shots at all of its health departments by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.