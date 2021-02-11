Tuesday, Feb. 11
NC DPS hiring event
NCWorks Career Center will host an NC DPS Hiring Event Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 118 Blades St., Edenton, from 10 a.m. to noon. Contact: 331-4798.
Feb. 12 &13
Love in a box
The Venue, on West Water Street, Edenton, is teaming up with Master Chef Emilio Torres for Love in a Box for Two. The meal includes filet mignon, oriental salad and a Valenitine’ surprise. Prepaid box reservations, $48. Pick-up available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 13, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, February 14. For a specific pick-up time, call or text 252-484-8414.
Sunday, Feb. 14
Connect Edenton
Connect Edenton: a Valentine’s Gathering will be broadcast at 3 p.m. via Facebook live on the “Connect Edenton” group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/688159798512849/ . The group is open to everyone. The gathering will feature prose and poetry readings on love and community and a talk with Rev. Malone Gilliam, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, on civil discourse in democracy. A YouTube recording will be made available after the event.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Chicken dinner
The Belvidere-Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department will host a barbecue chicken dinner from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the department on Drinking Hole Road, Belvidere. Suggested donations are $9 per place. For tickets, contact Lee Dail at 331-3279.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Macedonia Baptist Church in Edenton Feb. 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, March 26
BBQ Combo Plate
American Legion Post 40 will host its annual barbecue combo plate sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Eat-in or take-out is available; will deliver 10 or more locally. Cost is $10 per plate. The sale will be at the post building at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton. Profits will assist Post 40’s efforts to support veteran and youth programs in Chowan County. To place orders, call 252-482-4057.
Tuesday, April 20
2021 Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show
The annual Chowan County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale will take place on April 20. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be following new guidelines that have been established by Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina State University. If you are interested in participating and are not on our current mailing list, contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.
Wednesday,
April 21
Livestock Show
The 72nd Tyrrell County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale will be held.
Recurring Events
Mondays
Al-Non
The Edenton Chowan Al-Anon group is meeting via conference call due to COVID-19. The meetings are held Monday nights at 8 p.m. Al-Anon is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope to solve their common problems. Please contact 757-217-6952 and leave a voice mail for the conference call number and additional information.
American Legion Bingo
Bingo will be held at American Legion Post 40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with early bird games starting at 7 p.m. and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Progressive jackpot.
Saturdays
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its facility on North Broad St. All vendors will wear masks and all customers are required to wear masks, especially inside the building. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entering the building. Masks are required unless you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.
Thursdays
Racial Reconciliation Group
Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group has been holding its Thursday evening meetings online in order to help keep each other safe. Please join us as we enter our eighth year of nonjudgmental conversation on a wide range of topics as we build friendships across the racial divide. For information on how to join a meeting on a computer, tablet, or phone, email Edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com, send a text message to 252-518-1587 or 617-838-1513, or send a message through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReconciliationGroupofEdenton).
ONGOING
Scholarship applications
The Caswell Center Foundation, Inc. is offering three $1,000 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic school year to rising college senior in Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Eligible students must be working toward a graduate degree in allied health, education or psychology in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation. The deadline to apply is April 1. Contact: Danielle Howell at 208-3790 or danielle.howell@dhhs.nc.gov.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Volunteer awards
Nominations for the annual Governor Service Awards are now being accepted. Each county in North Carolina selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their community. Online applications can be accessed at https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards. The deadline to complete nominations is Jan. 31.
County board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Manager’s office or online. Contact: 252-482-8431, ext. 1, or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gove
Guardian Ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused of neglected. Call 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org .
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services offers flu shots at all of its health departments by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.