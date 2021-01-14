Thursday, Jan. 14
Tot Time Virtually
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly Tot Time Virtually program at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about cameras before they were built into cellphones. There will be a hands-on activity. Families must register in advance by emailing lori.meads@ncdcr.gov with name and number of participants by 2 p.m. on Monday.
STEM Outreach
The Community STEM Outreach program will host its first virtual STEM event of the year, “Snowball Catapult,” at 5:30 p.m. Community STEM Outreach is a partnership between College of The Albemarle and the NC BioNetwork to offer programs focusing on science, technology, engineering and math for school-age children in COA’s seven-county service area. Pre-register for a free science kit for the event at www.albemarle.edu/stem. Science kits may be picked up at any of COA’s four campuses during the week of the event. A recording of the event will be made available on COA’s website for those unable to join live.
Community Meeting
Edenton Police Officer Riclyn Edwards and Police Captain Daroyll Brown will host a Zone 7 Virtual Community Meeting at 7 p.m. for to talk about policing in our community. The meeting will be held on Zoom, meeting ID 634 862 6585, or by phone at 301-715-8592. Participants are asked to mute all other audio before speaking. Using multiple devices can cause an audio feedback. When called, please limit your remarks to the time limit allotted.
Monday, Jan. 25
Cupola House Speaker
Cupola House Speaker Series will be held virtually on Zoom at 5 p.m. Dr. Key Stage will present a costumed program on his ancestor, Francis Scott Key, who wrote the Star Spangled Banner. To get the Zoom link, email cupolahouse1@gmail.com .
Recurring Events
Mondays
Al-Non
Edenton Family Al-Anon Group will meet — via Zoom — at 8 p.m. each Monday. For information on the group or its calls, call 252-339-1472 or 252-706-0219.
American Legion Bingo
Bingo will be held at American Legion Post 40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with early bird games starting at 7 p.m. and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Progressive jackpot.
Tuesdays
Caregivers Day Out
Caregivers Day Out is designed for families who live with loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s. Specifically, this program offers families a safe environment to take their family member while they attend to appointments or errands. The program operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at First Presbyterian Church. The director, Cindy Thomas, and a small group of volunteers will care for your family member. Games, music, crafts and lunch are provided and the cost is $20 per day. If you are interested in or know someone who may benefit from this program, call Thomas at 252-506-1020.
Saturdays
Farmers Market
Edenton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at its facility on North Broad St. All vendors will wear masks and all customers are required to wear masks, especially inside the building. If someone does not have a mask, one will be provided upon entering the building. Masks are required unless you have a condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.
Thursdays
Racial Reconciliation Group
Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group has been holding its Thursday evening meetings online in order to help keep each other safe. Please join us as we enter our eighth year of nonjudgmental conversation on a wide range of topics as we build friendships across the racial divide. For information on how to join a meeting on a computer, tablet, or phone, email Edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com, send a text message to 252-518-1587 or 617-838-1513, or send a message through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ReconciliationGroupofEdenton).
ONGOING
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Volunteer awards
Nominations for the annual Governor Service Awards are now being accepted. Each county in North Carolina selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their community. Online applications can be accessed at https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards. The deadline to complete nominations is Jan. 31.
County board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Manager’s office or online. Contact: 252-482-8431, ext. 1, or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gove
Guardian Ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused of neglected. Call 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org .
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services offers flu shots at all of its health departments by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.