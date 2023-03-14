...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM TODAY IN NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA...
Dry and breezy conditions are expected today. Northwest winds
around 15 mph will gust to 20-25 mph. Slightly warmer
temperatures and lower dew points will result in relative
humidity values of 20 to 25 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead
to an increased fire danger risk from late this morning through
the early evening hours.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Community Funds Foundation accepting grant applications
Local nonprofit organizations in need of extra cash are now able to apply for the annual community grants, available through the Chowan Community Funds Foundation.
The board of advisors of the foundation will be accepting grant applications from charitable organizations that serve needs near and far throughout the community.
Online applications can be submitted now, as the period opened on March 10. The deadline for applications is noon on Tuesday, April 11.
Chowan board members include President Roger Coleman, Vice President Paul Hicks, Mireya Alvarado, Liz Brentjens, John Bryant, Robert C. Ford, Cynthia Harding, Katherine Keel, Lynne Layton, Landon Mason, W. Brock Mitchell, Bill Sayre and Melvin Tatem.
Funds will be awarded from the Chowan Community Funds Foundation Unrestricted Endowment. Grants typically range from $500 to $5,000.
The Chowan Community Funds Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. CCFF was founded in 2006 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership – all for the benefit of Chowan County.
The CCFF, through the NC Community Foundation, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time – or contribute to an existing fund in any amount.
The CCFF board advises the Chowan County Community Fund, the unrestricted community grantmaking fund, to support local needs. This competitive grants program is held annually. Because advisory board members live and work in Chowan County, they can leverage resources to help meet local needs and access opportunities.
The Chowan Community Funds Foundation awarded more than $23,000 in 2022 through its community grants program to the following local nonprofit organizations, including:
$2,510 to Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition Program for 2022 Chowan Meals on Wheels;
$5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle for general operating support;
$1,500 to Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership for Reach Out and Read;
$1,500 to Dream Hunt & Fishing Program for Dream Hunt & Fishing Program/Outdoor Adventures/Wildlife Education/Surf, Sound & Sand Camps;
$950 to Edenton Farmers Market for Educational Paths to Healthier Residents;
$2,000 to Edenton Historical Commission for technology upgrade;
$4,000 to Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry for Weekend Meals for Kids, formerly Book Bag Buddies;
$5,000 to Kids First, Inc. for Kids First, Inc. Accredited Child Abuse Treatment Program;
$500 to Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina for improving health outcomes for children with critical illnesses in Chowan County;
$1,000 to NC Agricultural Foundation, Inc. for Chowan County 4-H Camp Program;