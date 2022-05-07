The community garden at the Edenton Boys & Girls Club was officially opened during a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 19.
Managed by the Know Your Neighbor community group of Edenton, the garden was established as an outdoor resource for both the children of the BGC and the people of the community.
Assisting Know Your Neighbor with development efforts was Down East Preservation, Kellogg Supply Company, Lowe’s, Lazy Weekends Landscaping, students from the OCS program at John A. Holmes High School, the town of Edenton, the Chowan County Commissioners and numerous local donors.
Local leaders in attendance included Chowan Commissioners Chair Bob Kirby, Commissioner Ron Cummings, Edenton Town Councilmen Roger Coleman and Hackney High Jr. and Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce President, Ted Haigler.
David Herlong, a member of Know Your Neighbor, thanked everyone for coming out. A sizable crowd had gathered behind the BGC on a rather chilly day.
Herlong also presented the mission statement of the garden, which reads as follows:
“The Mission of KYN Community Gardens is to create a space where neighbors can connect with one another around the activity of growing gardens. This activity will provide an opportunity for youth to have a safe place to gather, learn and gain experience that can benefit them in the future as well as build a sense of pride and ownership in their community. The gardens will strengthen bonds among community members through inclusive activities and sharing knowledge about the nutritional value of fresh produce and how to grow it.”
“Maybe the kids will learn something they didn’t know before,” Herlong said. “Maybe they will improve their knowledge of food.”
Herlong also thanked Chowan Extension horticulturist Katy Shook for her help on the garden.
Speaking next, Vonna O’Neill encouraged all in attendance to purchase their plants from Halsey’s Lawn and Garden to help the efforts at the BGC. She also thanked the local donors who gave money to the cause.
Leslie Lippencott of the College of the Albemarle Culinary School also spoke, thanking the BGC for working with her to utilize garden-grown food to bring new tastes and recipes to the children.
During the construction of the garden, children from the BGC crafted custom cubes of wood to be used in artwork featured by the site.
Dick and Marilyn Heiser presented the award for the best decorated cube.
Holding up an elegantly painted black block, Dick Heiser bestowed the award upon Nodie Dillard.
Ted Haigler congratulated Know Your Neighbor and the BGC on a job well done.
“This is the culmination of hard work,” Haigler said. “I’m excited to watch it grow and see what it can provide to the community.”
Three children from the BGC also spoke to wrap up the initial ceremony – Lucas Christie, Amarje Baxton and ZaKayla Wilson – all fourth graders. Each of them thanked those in attendance for coming out and showing their support and said how excited they were to get into the garden.
“Thank you to all of our supporters in the community and the club,” Christie said.
“I think it’s a great thing for the community because it keeps us working and on track,” said Baxton.
“I am excited about the garden because it will help make me smart and healthy,” Wilson concluded.
With all that being said, BGC children took their places around a large ribbon that stretched over the breadth of the entire garden. With small scissors in each of their hands, they each cut their portion of the ribbon to great applause. The garden is officially open for the season.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.