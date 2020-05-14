This certainly has been a very educational time for many of us. I’ve been very impressed by the creativity and flexibility of our community as we continue to face a global crisis. Our county commissioners have created a way to hold important meetings to keep Chowan County running smoothly. Our schools have risen to the challenge. Our stores and restaurants have been working so hard to keep us fed and toilet papered. And all of us who have been working hard to reduce the spread of this virus by following social distancing need to be given a pat on the back.
I’ve been talking with my father and mother a lot lately – which I think many of us are doing right now. My Grandfather Finlay was born somewhere between 1893 and 1897. He wasn’t quite sure. Grandpa Finlay told my father many years ago that 1918 was the worst year of his life. I
know that my grandfather volunteered for the Navy and was stationed in Norfolk during World War I. He was mustered out toward the end of the war in October 1918 and went by train through the Philadelphia Navy Yard back to his home in Pittsburgh. My father and I both wondered if my grandfather’s service in the Navy wasn’t what made that year his worst year as we begin to understand the experience of the Spanish Influenza.
I’ve never taken the time to put together my family history, because it used to be a very difficult research task. Things have gotten easier with records being put online, but now stories that can be given more personal meaning with signatures and dates can make history alive.
To be perfectly honest, I’m a bit scared to start life back up to “normal.” The creativity and courage of our community gives me comfort and inspiration to be able to get the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library back up and running as best we can. Our services may look a little different, but our mission will remain the same – to be the best library in the country. We just want to reflect our community, because Chowan County is the best place in the country.