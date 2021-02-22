Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who ripped into liberals and foretold the rise of Donald Trump, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. He was 70.
Limbaugh, an outspoken lover of cigars, had been diagnosed with lung cancer. His death was announced on his website.
President Trump, during a State of the Union speech, awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Unflinchingly conservative, partisan and larger than life, Limbaugh galvanized listeners for more than 30 years, according to The Associated Press.
He called himself an entertainer, but his three-hour weekday radio show broadcast on nearly 600 U.S. stations shaped the national political conversation.
“He was the first and the best. He was the first conservative talker on radio. There were some on before him but no one ever had his ability to express his view,” said Henry Hinton, president of Inner Banks Media, which broadcasts Limbaugh’s show on 103.7 WTIB and 96.3 WRHT.
“I would go as far to say he started the modern conservative movement in America, without a doubt. He was the guy who started it all. He was conservative talk radio, others have tried but no one has come close to his impact,” said Hinton, who grew up in Chowan County.
Limbaugh had a tremendous impact on Hinton’s career in radio.
“Talk radio is now the number one format in radio in the country, and it’s because of Rush. He’s had a huge influence on me from a business standpoint. I own two 100,000-watt talk radio stations so yeah, huge impact,” Hinton said.
Hinton told executives with Premiere Network, which syndicated Limbaugh’s show, he would switch his talk station to the higher watt WTIB 103.7 so Limbaugh’s show would be heard across eastern North Carolina.
WTIB began broadcasting Limbaugh in 2010. In 2018 Hinton added the show to WRHT.
Hinton, who has a two-hour show weekday mornings on WTIB, said he’s admired Limbaugh’s style for years.
“I wish I had the ability to express myself the way he does. He has certainly had an influence on my political feelings. I would go as far to say that I’ve been a bit of a Rush disciple,” Hinton said.
Blessed with a made-for-broadcasting voice, Limbaugh delivered his opinions with such certainty that his followers, or “Ditto-heads,” as he dubbed them, took his words as sacred truth, The Associated Press reported.
“In my heart and soul, I know I have become the intellectual engine of the conservative movement,” Limbaugh told author Zev Chafets in the 2010 book “Rush Limbaugh: An Army of One.”
Forbes magazine estimated his 2018 income at $84 million, ranking him behind only Howard Stern among radio personalities.
Limbaugh took as a badge of honor the title “most dangerous man in America.” He said he was the “truth detector,” the “doctor of democracy,” a “lover of mankind,” a “harmless, lovable little fuzz ball” and an “all-around good guy.” He claimed he had “talent on loan from God.”
Long before Trump’s rise in politics, Limbaugh was pinning insulting names on his enemies and raging against the mainstream media, accusing it of feeding the public lies. He called Democrats and others on the left communists, wackos, feminazis, liberal extremists and radicals.
When actor Michael J. Fox, suffering from Parkinson’s disease, appeared in a Democratic campaign commercial, Limbaugh mocked his tremors. When a Washington advocate for the homeless killed himself, he cracked jokes, The Associated Press reported.
Limbaugh often enunciated the Republican platform better and more entertainingly than any party leader, becoming a GOP kingmaker whose endorsement and friendship were sought. Polls consistently found he was regarded as the voice of the party.
His idol, Ronald Reagan, wrote a letter of praise that Limbaugh proudly read on the air in 1992: “You’ve become the number one voice for conservatism.” In 1994, Limbaugh was so widely credited with the first Republican takeover of Congress in 40 years that the GOP made him an honorary member of the new class.
During the 2016 presidential primaries, Limbaugh said he realized early on that Trump would be the nominee, likening the candidate’s deep connection with his supporters to his own. In a 2018 interview, he conceded Trump is rude but said that is because he is “fearless and willing to fight against the things that no Republican has been willing to fight against.”
Hinton said he previously talked to Premiere Network about what would happen to Limbaugh’s spot since everyone knew he had a terminal illness.
“I have not been able to get a good answer from them so I don’t know what they are planning. I’m getting a lot of those questions today,” Hinton said. People are asking if he thinks former President Donald Trump will take over Limbaugh’s spot.
“Trump certainly has an ability to communicate,” Hinton said. “I don’t know if that would transfer to talk radio or not. It might bring huge ratings though.”
Trump heaped praise on Limbaugh, and they golfed together. The president’s Mar-a-Lago estate is eight miles from Limbaugh’s beachfront home. In honoring Limbaugh at the State of the Union, Trump called his friend “a special man beloved by millions.”
Limbaugh influenced the likes of Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly and countless other conservative commentators who pushed the boundaries of public discourse.
For his part, Hinton said he would like to see someone like Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson take over Limbaugh’s spot.
“It’s a sad day in our industry. There are three things going on in my mind,” Hinton said. “Number one, we lost a great human being. Number two is we’ve lost kind of the leader of the conservative movement in this country and number three we’ve lost the original great voice of talk radio. It’s a sad day. Although I never knew him personally I ,like so many listeners, feel like I had a relationship with him by listening to him everyday and I admire what he did.”