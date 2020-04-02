We now find ourselves at home and feeling stressed, unsure about how the next few months are going to play out.
One way that you can make the best of a crazy situation is to cook some food. Yes, you have the time and it is relaxing. Cooking can get your mind off things and spread happiness through the senses of smell, sight and taste.
Good food will bring everybody together. Trust me, when I started cooking onions and garlic in olive oil everybody came to see what I was making. As a precaution, we were on self-quarantine last weekend and we couldn’t leave the house.
My family was going crazy not being able to leave and go do what they wanted to do. So I decided to make the best of a bad situation and spread some happiness with food.
Start with a recipe that you love to make. Look in your pantry and use what you have, here’s one of my family’s favorites.
Serves 6
12 eggs
1 cup milk
2 cups shredded cheese ( cheddar, or whatever you have)
4 cups frozen hash browns (tater tots) read label to make sure gluten free.
½ cup cubed ham
½ cup chopped onion
chopped mushrooms (optional)
Preheat oven 350 degrees. Spray casserole dish with non-stick spray. Line casserole dish with hash browns. Layer with cheese, ham, onion and mushrooms. Sprinkle with 1 ½ cups of cheese. In separate bowl beat 12 eggs together, then stir in 1 cup milk. Pour over layered ingredients in casserole dish. Sprinkle rest of cheese on top. Bake 1 hour on 350 degrees.
Serve with dollop of sour cream and Italian parsley and sliced fruit.
Email or text me a story and picture of your favorite cooking creations that you would like to share to 252-741-0026 or mary_morris@ncsu.edu .
For information, log on to https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/ .