Chowan County Extension and surrounding counties are promoting this new program from NCSU Extension and partners to help during the Coronavirus pandemic. This program is a series of online training for restaurants on how to navigate through accepting employees and patrons back into their facilities.
Natalie Seymour, NCSU Food Safety Extension Associate says NC State Extension, in partnership with NC Department of Health and Human Services, NC Restaurant and Lodging Association and Visit NC is excited to be a part of Count On Me NC.
The Count On Me NC program is focused on providing the necessary knowledge and information needed to manage COVID-19 within businesses as restrictions are relaxed. As part of the voluntary program there are free, online courses that provide a consistent approach based on state and national guidelines.
The program is also partnered with a marketing campaign and customer expectations, with the intent to create shared responsibility for preventing the spread of COVID-19. If you are a consumer, check out countonmenc.org and steps you can take to help keep others safe while dining out, shopping, and visiting hospitality and tourism attractions. If you are looking for businesses in your area who have been trained with the program, check out countonmenc.org. If you own or work at a business and want to participate, check out the business training on countonmenc.org.
All participants will receive a certificate they can display in their business and can access a link after training to register through NCRLA to receive a social media toolkit. Those who complete the Restaurant Manager or General Best Practices training can also have their businesses listed on the map and receive a window decal from NCRLA.
Questions about the program can be directed to email CountOnMeNC@ncsu.edu.\You can also call Mary Morris at 252-482-6585 or email mary_morris@ncsu.edu for information. Start looking for these signs at our local restaurants.