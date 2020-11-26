The upcoming 39th Annual Christmas Candlelight Tour is in two parts. Do one or the other or do both.
The Showcase Home of Holiday Decor in the Littlejohn-Byrum Home (ca. 1790) features 15 local floral designers. COVID precautions are in place. Masks are required. Limited numbers of people will be admitted at any time. Hand sanitizer, air flow, and social distancing provided. These precautions are closely monitored so all attendees can be comfortable and safe.
The second aspect of the tour is the Virtual Tour. What do a North Carolina State Senator and seven-year-old Autumn Skyy have in common with Edenton’s Candlelight Tour? Or a choir lifting its voices in praise and a collection of bells? What do a retired Marine who is former Town Council member and a Harley-Davidson owner have in common? The connection is the 39th Christmas Candlelight Tour, the cure for COVID-cabin fever.
From anywhere in the world settle back in a comfortable chair and travel without restrictions through the town and county via a virtual video. Known for its history and beauty, Edenton is now sharing these attributes, and others, through this virtual 39th annual Christmas Candlelight Tour organized by the Edenton Historical Commission.
Along with 20 homes featured in the Tour, the Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church Choir performs, maintaining a tradition dating back to 1897, the year their emancipated ancestors built an imposing Gothic-Revival structure. In 2003, the sanctuary was severely damaged by Hurricane Isabel, resulting in the congregation’s move to a temporary location. The goal to return to a restored church continues. The importance of this restoration is seen in the acceptance by the National Trust for Preservation’s Saving Sacred Places for funding and support. Kadesh A. M. E. Church, also home to the first educational efforts for freed blacks in Edenton, continues today through perseverance. The Choir demonstrates this along with their commitment to faith and community.
The bells are in Edenton Baptist Church, played by its Handbell Choir. The church’s copper dome, a beautiful architectural element, is seen in the video from the Sanctuary. Music Director Michael Morgan said: “We are playing our handbells for Christmas under the dome!” Edenton’s colonial roots are seen in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church whose organ and music are featured. Rector Malone Gilliam reminds the viewers of the role music and faith play in assisting with stressful times and introduces organist Linda Thornton.
State Senator Bob Steinburg (R-Chowan) and wife Marie discuss their family’s traditions from their dining room. Also in a dining room are Patricia White and her granddaughter: “Autumn Skyye has been practicing for weeks and tells me, Granmama I got this! I can do this! I can say how we do Christmas!” Other families living in 20 historic to modern homes are featured in the virtual tour.
The 1790 Mulberry Hill, built by the Blount family, has ties to Penelope Barker. Credited with Edenton’s “Tea Party,” a resolution signed by 51 women supporting the colonies’ independence from Britain, Barker’s action is recognized as the first organized political activity by women in what is now the United State of America. As to the Marine and the biker? Take the Tour to discover how they share Christmas.
For over 300 years Edenton has celebrated Christmas. In this time of caution due to the pandemic, some events have been cancelled. Yet Edenton continues its traditions as seen in the 39th Tour, a safe real time tour and a virtual video celebration, both include history, faith, family, and community.
