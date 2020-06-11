Across the nation, states are loosening of the belt, and easing some restrictions as the threat of COVID-19 changes.
As a result, more frequent social contact has been seen. While some states still keep the reigns fairly tight, Others allow businesses to open, while adhering to strict sanitation protocols.
With massage and therapeutic bodywork now available through both private practices and businesses that offer this service, maintaining safety measures that help keep the coronavirus in check is crucial.
If you’re asked to wear a mask, cleanse your hands, and be on time for that session of stress relief, or muscle ease, or help for a medical issue, Bodywork and Massage Therapist Pamela Ann Bennion suggests to please do so.
With actual skin-to-skin contact, the chance of coronavirus exposure heightens quite a bit. So the practices to keep sanitation at the ultimate degree possible goes beyond any words to express its level of importance. Plus with the increased disinfection protocol between clients tacking on time, arriving at the set appointment is even more essential.
Bennion also mentions if you see places or people where the given social distance protocols have gone by the wayside, avoid them. Simple.
Right now, (or in general), that old-time saying, “better to be safe than sorry,” fits the bill to a tee where COVID-19, and the 21st century are concerned.