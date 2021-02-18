Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 large white onion, finely chopped
6 celery ribs, finely chopped
6 scallions, thinly sliced
2 bay leaves
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
5 cups low-sodium chicken stock
4 tablespoons roasted garlic
3 cups whole milk
½ cup dry sherry
½ cup ketchup
1 small can tomato paste
2 teaspoons sweet smoked paprika
1 teaspoon thyme
1 teaspoon celery salt
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Pinch of ground cloves
Pinch of ground mace
Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
1 cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon Tabasco
1 tablespoon lemon zest
Salt and pepper, to taste
3 pounds jumbo lump crab
4 tablespoons cold butter
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
PREPARATION
In a large heavy soup pot, melt the butter. Add the onion, celery and scallions. Cook over moderate low heat until softened, 5 minutes.
Stir in the flour and cook for 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in the sherry and chicken stock and bring to gentle boil. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the broth is thickened, and the vegetables are very tender, 15 minutes.
Add the roasted garlic, bay leaves and milk; bring to a simmer. Stir in the remaining ingredients and continue to a simmer lightly. Season with salt and pepper and adjust seasonings to taste. Add the crab; simmer until hot. Stir in cold butter to finish and fresh parsley. Top with additional crab and crab roe or salmon caviar if you’d like.
Note: The crab bisque can be refrigerated without the crab for up to 3 days. Reheat the bisque gently and then add the crab just before serving.