Just like you and me, every leaf is different; each one containing unique characteristics. In this activity, you will use art to demonstrate that leaves come in all different shapes, sizes and textures.
Supplies:
- Leaves of various shapes, sizes and textures
- Crayons
- White paper
Instructions:
1. Collect leaves of various shapes, sizes and textures.
2. Place one leaf flat on a table with the veins facing upwards.
3. Place a sheet of paper on top of the leaf.
4. Color the paper over the leaf.
5. Continue this process with the remaining leaves. You can also switch up your crayon colors to create a beautiful nature-inspired picture.