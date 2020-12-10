Creating a natural screen

More time at home this year may have revealed your need for a natural screen. Whether it’s to block an unsightly view, or gain additional privacy, creating a landscape screen is a common garden strategy. Because of the input required, it’s important for gardeners to start off with best management practices in mind.
First, decide if a living screen is the solution. Plants can take several years to create a screen. They are not effective fences; dogs, kids, and visitors can usually get around a plant screen. Plants are also not permanent; diseases, insects, and weather events can quickly change the effectiveness of natural screen.
Next, select the appropriate species. Diversity is key. Plan to incorporate at least three different plant species into your screen. This will reduce the chance of loss from pests, and encourage the screen to fill-in quickly. Also mix species that grow at different rates. Quickly growing plants are great for instant fill, but tend to have more problems than slower growing plants which provide a more permanent fill over time. The following plants are recommended for screening in our area: arborvitae, live oak, loblolly pine, dwarf southern magnolia, leyland cypress, red cedar, cherry laurel, ligustrum/privet, cryptomeria, holly, wax myrtle, camellia, osmanthus, and chindo viburnum. All plants have benefits and drawbacks and this list is not complete, find out more about each species’ characteristics online at plants.ces.ncsu.edu . Also remember to match the plant’s growing needs to the site’s characteristics — right plant, right place.
Landscape screens can be installed most any time of year. Avoid extreme temperatures when the ground is frozen, or drought conditions are present. Be prepared to care for the plants after installation. Irrigation is required. Water the plants daily for the first few days, then several times a week. Depending on the size of the plant, irrigation may be required for more than a year. Fertilize during the growing season (March-August), and inspect regularly for pests. Consider creating landscape beds around the plants with a three-inch layer of mulch. This can help reduce weeds, and potential damage from lawn equipment. Do not use landscape fabric around the plants. Because screens take time to develop, consider installing the plants in a zig-zag pattern to encourage spread.
For information about creating a natural screen, contact the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.