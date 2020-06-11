After a several year absence from Chowan County, Cub Scout Pack 164 is back and running.
Led by Cub Scoutmaster John McArthur, the organization is for boys in kindergarten through fifth grade, 5 years old to 11 1/2. The Cub Scouts, which are in grades kindergarten through third grade, participate in groups known as dens appropriate to their age — Lions, kindergartners; Tigers, first grade; Wolves, second grade; and Bears, third grade. Webelos and Arrow of Light, grades fourth and fifth respectively, are transitional groups that help participants go from the Cub Scout format to the less structured Boy Scout format.
In Cub Scouts, parents are strongly encouraged to participate and help their Scout with some of the activities.
In 2019, the group started back up with about 10 members. In 2020, about 25 Scouts are on its roster. The Pack is sponsored by American Legion Post 40.
Pack 164 recently resumed in-person activities by going to Bennett’s Mill Pond in Rock Hock, to learn about nature and have a cookout.
For information about Cub Scout Pack 164, email Scoutmaster John McArthur at john.mcarthur10@gmail.com .