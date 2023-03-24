Downtown Edenton was feeling green last Thursday, as over a hundred revelers took to the Cupola House Gardens to enjoy an Irish beer garden in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
The event, which was a first for the Cupola House Association, was a fundraiser for the organization.
Turnout was fantastic, according to Cupola House President Vonna O’Neill.
“I believe that we had 120 participants plus staff,” she said. “This is the first time for the Irish Beer Garden at the historic Cupola House.”
Everyone from downtown residents to local movers and shakers such as company presidents and politicians could be found mingling amidst plenty of Irish beer, wine and homemade Irish stew and snacks. Even State Rep. Ed Goodwin could be found in the gardens enjoying himself – a special guest of the Association.
Tunes from Ireland provided a cheery atmosphere, courtesy of DJ Eddie and Melissa Too, while the newly painted green shutters of the Cupola House provided a picture-perfect backdrop.
“We wanted to start small, learn what worked well and make improvements where indicated to ensure an even better experience the next time,” O’Neill added. “It was a smashing success due in part to our very dedicated volunteers and all the participants who appreciated the special ambience of the Cupola House Gardens – a perfect combination!”
O’Neill went on to say that the Association does not have their major fundraiser – Easels in the Garden – until next year.
“So this helps us to be able to offer various educational programs and continue our ongoing maintenance projects,” O’Neill said.
The genesis of the project came from two ladies in particular.
Gay Chatham and Sally Slaughter, co chairs of the Events Committee for the Association, thought that an Irish Beer night would be a lot of fun for Edenton.
“Turns out it was a lot of fun for our town and visitors, family friends and even strangers off the street,” Chatham told the Chowan Herald after the event. “Of course, after being in the Cupola House Gardens with Irish music and the warmth and friendliness of Edenton no one left the event a stranger!”
Chatham thanked O’Neill and the Cupola House Association’s Executive Board for supporting the inaugural event.
“A special shout out to Malcolm [King] at Edenton Bay Trading Company and Eddie Fields and his Irish music, our bartenders, and all the board members who served with a cheerful attitude,” Chatham added.
In addition, Chatham said that the beer garden will help to raise funds for a high school scholarship.
“One of the best things about Irish Beer Night is being able to create a history scholarship to be awarded to an outstanding history student this May,” Chatham said. “Sally and I want to thank all the wonderful Irish Beer Night-goers for supporting the Historic 1758 Cupola House and Gardens.”
Recent events at the Cupola House have been successful draws as well for downtown Edenton, Chatham pointed out.
“Last fall, our Colonial Market was free to the community and had 700 visitors,” Chatham said. “We also create and host a speaker series which is free to our community and sponsored by Regulator Marine.”
The upcoming speaker series event will be hosted at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. The talk, given by Chris Bean, will focus on the renovation of the Perry & Co. Sotheby’s building on Broad Street.