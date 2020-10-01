At this time of year, the Cupola House Museum and Garden is usually hosting our Membership Brunch. It is always held in September in our 18th century garden. We say goodbye to our retiring board members and welcome our new board members.
But COVID-19 has changed a lot of things. Our lives have been redefined, tailored to spending time apart with no social interaction.
Our membership drive and voting in the new board was done exclusively by mail. We are delighted to report our membership is growing and our new board members have been approved.
This year, there is no membership garden party to say goodbye and welcome in our new board, so this is our Membership Brunch. Grab some imaginary quiche, get settled in a chair facing the Cupola’s incredible late summer borders.
As Cupola House Association President Gay Chatham, I would like thank Susan Inglis, Mike McCormack, Debbie Cameron, Clara Stage, Susan Williams, Marilyn Rutland and Chris Grimes for their hard work and dedication to the Cupola House and Gardens.
It is my pleasure to welcome Susan Day, Sherry Jordan, Robert Beasley, Henry Smith, Ken Hoke and Sue Willhauck as our new board members.
I look forward to the time when we can have our membership brunch in reality and other Cupola House events. But for now, we welcome you to the Cupola House Gardens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. You are welcome to tour the house from 12, noon, to 3 p.m. every Sunday. And of course, you are welcome to become a member anytime! Please email cupolahouse1@gmail.com to become a member of the Cupola House Museum and Gardens, a house that has stood in the same location since 1758.