D.F. Walker participates in Fire Prevention Week

From left, Erienne Dickman, D.F. Walker Principal Linda White, Gloria Ray, Edenton Fire Chief Billy Bass, Deborah Brothers and Brenna Halstead celebrate Fire Prevention Week at D.F. Walker Elementary School.

 Submitted photo

D.F. Walker Elementary School recently celebrated National Fire Prevention Week thanks to the following local sponsors: America’s Best Value Inn, Blount’s Mutual Drugs, Inc., Center Hill-Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, Chowan County Farm Bureau Insurance, Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, Edenton-Chowan Kiwanis Club, Edenton-Tractor & Implement Company, Feyer Ford of Edenton, McDonald’s of Edenton, Murray L. Nixon’s Fishery, Inc., Regulator Marine, Inc., Spruill’s Business Machines, Inc., Sykes & Company, P.A., The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club, Vidant Chowan Hospital and The Edenton Fire Department.

Their contributions allowed every D.F. Walker student to complete a detailed packet of fire prevention materials and participate in classroom activities during the week of Oct. 12.

Make sure you talk to your family about their fire prevention plan!