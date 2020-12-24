Santa art

Dear Sa’von, Thanks for the picture you drew. You got my suspenders and buttons just right. It even looks like I am calling the reindeers’ names! Merry Christmas! Keep being nice! Santa

 by Sa’von Privott/Mrs. Williams class

Editor’s Note: Some of the artwork was provided Justus P. Hudgins, Visual Arts Teacher at D.F. Walker Elementary. They are from students throughout the school.

Tags