Editor’s Note: Some of the artwork was provided Justus P. Hudgins, Visual Arts Teacher at D.F. Walker Elementary. They are from students throughout the school.
D.F. Walker Visual Arts classes
Tags
Nicole Layton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Edenton Man Arrested on Drug Charges
- School system prepares for more students to come for in-person classes
- Santa writes to Chowan County
- Candlelight tour continues
- Edenton to put 1993 trolley up for auction
- Reverse parade brings Christmas cheer to Edenton
- Michelle Newsome leads White Oak School
- Early dismissal on Dec. 18 for winter break
- Group recognizes town for redevelopment plan
- Big Wind's sleight of hand