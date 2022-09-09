Anyone who has spent any time on the Bertie County side of the Chowan River, wouldn’t be surprised if the woman Slalom Skiing down the middle of the Chowan was Lucy Daniels.

And if one happened to see a woman swimming from the banks of Bertie County to the middle of the Chowan River Channel, that too, could be Lucy Daniels.

