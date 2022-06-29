On Saturday night, July 2, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR will be playing a leading role in the Edenton Steamers “Military Appreciation Night.”
Not only is the chapter donating funds towards the postgame Fireworks Show that is scheduled, but numerous chapter member volunteers (and their husbands/partners)will be contributing “womanpower” to the evening.
The dedicated chapter members who are volunteering on July 2 will be working at military ticket distribution; taking tickets inside the gate; distributing flags; singing the National Anthem and “God Bless America.”
Additionally, members are working in the Clam Shack; selling merchandise in the merchandise trailer; checking ID and selling at the Bier Garden; working in the Cook Tent; and selling 50/50 raffle tickets. Finally, a chapter member will be throwing out the first pitch.
This effort began in 2020 and was organized and spearheaded by then-Chapter Registrar Candy Roth, whose husband, Gary, is treasurer of the Steamers and a member of the board and the executive board.
He additionally is head of the fundraising effort for the Steamers through the Food Lion card sales.
Past Chapter First Vice Regent Beth Taylor joined the effort in 2021 as co-chairman; this year, chapter member Leatha Fischer is chairing the committee. Mrs. Fischer is determined to make 2022 just as successful, or more so, then it has been in the past. She has worked tirelessly with Steamers General Manager Tyler Russell in the effort of coordinating this event.
If ever there was an organization that appreciates the military, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) must be near the top of that list.
The NSDAR was founded on Oct. 11, 1890 to, among other things, perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence.
Indeed, one of the goals of the current NSDAR President General, Denise Doring VanBuren is to “Honor the spirit of our Revolutionary ancestors and educate the public about their sacrifices, while actively promoting the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship.”
DAR members worldwide volunteer millions of service hours annually in their local communities, which includes actively supporting active duty military personnel and assisting veteran patients.
Most of DAR volunteer work is accomplished under a committee system comprised of national chairs and locally appointed state and chapter chairs. There are a number of national, state, and chapter committees dedicated to supporting the military:
• DAR Project Patriot (the official DAR committee that supports America’s service members and their families);
• DAR Service for Veterans (acknowledges and recognizes veterans’ service, sacrifice, and commitment to the preservation of our nation’s freedom. Of special importance is the recognition of and appreciation for women veterans’ service);
• National Defense (the committee advocates a strong military defense and unwavering faithfulness to the ideals of the Founding Fathers as set forth in the U.S. Constitution. Gold ROTC, Bronze JROTC, and Silver Outstanding Cadet medals, and presenting DAR Youth Citizenship and DAR Distinguished Citizen Medals is encouraged in the chapters);
• Commemorative Events (encourages chapters and communities to become involved and recognizing major events in American history, which includes Independence Day, the 50thAnniversary of the Vietnam War, the 75th Anniversary of WW II, the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Massacre and the 100th Anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.);
• Patriot Records Project (finding and identifying Revolutionary War patriots in hard to search collections); and
• Profiles in Patriotism on the state level, focuses on identifying and honoring our current North Carolina members who are serving or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members.
Women 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, are eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Chapter Registrar Debbie Spence – 252-221-4295, dspencezoo@hotmail.com or Membership Chair Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592; 39btaylor@gmail.com for additional information.
Prospective members may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/for additional information.