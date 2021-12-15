In addition to the beautifully decorated homes, churches and businesses that are already resplendent in their holiday finery, there is a phenomenon that has appeared again this year in the Cupola House Gardens.
It began as the inspiration of Edenton resident Vonna O’Neill and has continued – and grown over the years!
In 2017, O’Neill approached the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and the Edenton-Chowan County Tourism Development Authority and presented her vision of creating a “Spirit of Christmas” with lighted, decorated trees at the waterfront park next to the Roanoke River Lighthouse.
These two groups embraced her idea and she additionally received support from Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc.
In 2017, there were twelve trees — each one having a theme; in 2018 the display grew to eighteen beautifully decorated trees, there were more in 2019 and 2020, and it appears there will be even more in 2021.
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR again decorated a tree at the Cupola House Gardens.
Chapter members Melanie Gibbs, Sandy Sperry, Beth Taylor and Kathleen Towers gathered at 10 a.m. to begin the decorating process. The tree had been set up by the town of Edenton, but members strung three strands of small white lights and used red, white and blue Christmas balls and American flags to adorn the tree.
The red tree topper had American Flags inserted in it, and upon completion, everyone agreed it looked very patriotic and festive.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove biological descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information.
Perspective members may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/for additional information.