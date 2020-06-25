I don’t know if it’s genetic or an environmentally influenced trait, but my kids all love to cook. All those years of watching their mama cook everything from dinners for entire sports teams and coaches to formal dinners for beautifully dressed prom partiers has had a positive influence on their kitchen skills and their desire to learn more. And my kids continue to grow in their cooking expertise and are quite good at it if I do say so myself.
My oldest son, Nate, has been staying with us during COVID and has also been cooking for us many nights when I want a break. He shared a recipe with me that had a very unorthodox technique. I had to challenge it. I make this dish often for both guests and in my cooking classes, and it is a very traditional French preparation that requires precision. But when he showed me the cooking video by the great French chef Jacques Pépin demonstrating this recipe, I wasn’t quite as cynical.
Pépin’s mother actually created this recipe and unusual technique for the iconic cheese soufflé quite by accident. She was newly married at age 17, and had never prepared a soufflé. One day she literally threw one together. She only knew that it was made with a white sauce or béchamel, grated cheese and eggs. She didn’t know the eggs should be separated and only the yolks added to the sauce while the whites are whipped into stiff peaks and gently folded into the mixture creating the gentle rise of a perfect soufflé. Instead she beat the eggs together and added them directly to the cheese sauce. Pépin said this a was a classic case of “ignorance is bliss,” because her recipe actually worked and became a family favorite. Best of all this recipe can be made several hours, or even a day ahead.
I can’t quite call this a soufflé because this recipe is a little more dense and doesn’t have quite the same airy texture and rise. Soufflé au fromage is an ethereal light and delicate cheese creation that melts in your mouth. This recipe doesn’t have that classic airy texture and height, but is nonetheless delicious and is a recipe worth keeping in your repertoire.
I have put my spin on the original recipe and serve it for guests at breakfast. It’s an easy version of a soufflé that I hope you try! This week I have included my recipe for souffléd eggs. Enjoy!