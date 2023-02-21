...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from midday through early this evening. These breezy and
warm conditions will result in low humidity values from 25 to 35
percent across the area. This, along with drying fuels such as
leaves and tree litter will result in an Increased Fire Danger
across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
1 of 4
Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon (fourth from right) poses with Delta Airlines and ECSU aviation science program officials in front of a promotional Delta plane at ECSU’s STEM Complex, Thursday morning. The promotional aircraft was brought to the campus in sections on a covered trailer and then assembled on site for Thursday’s announcement that ECSU and Delta have entered into a new partnership.
Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon addresses Delta Airlines officials and ECSU aviation science students, Thursday morning. The university announced a new partnership with the Atlanta-based airline, Thursday.
Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon (fourth from right) poses with Delta Airlines and ECSU aviation science program officials in front of a promotional Delta plane at ECSU’s STEM Complex, Thursday morning. The promotional aircraft was brought to the campus in sections on a covered trailer and then assembled on site for Thursday’s announcement that ECSU and Delta have entered into a new partnership.
Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon addresses Delta Airlines officials and ECSU aviation science students, Thursday morning. The university announced a new partnership with the Atlanta-based airline, Thursday.
Delta Air Lines announced a partnership with Elizabeth City State University last Thursday that will provide aviation science graduates an expedited pathway to a job as a Delta pilot.
Capt. Eric Kendrick, Delta’s director of pilot outreach, told a gathering of aviation students in ECSU’s STEM Complex that Delta’s motto is “Keep Climbing.” He urged students to follow that motto in their pursuit of an aviation career.
“This is an excellent program,” Kendrick said of ECSU’s aviation science degree program. “The reason we are here is that you are an excellent program.”
ECSU offers the only four-year aviation science degree in North Carolina.
Kendrick said the U.S.’ four top air carriers this year alone will hire 8,500 pilots. That trend is expected to continue at least through 2026. Putting the number of pilots needed into perspective, he said that over the next seven years, the nation’s top air carriers would need to hire every person in the room times 100.
Delta will need a number of those pilots, Kendrick said.
“I would love to see all of you in a Delta uniform,” he said.
Kelvin Mason, general manager of pilot pathways for Delta airlines, explained that Propel is Delta’s pilot career pathway program. It provides an opportunity for aviation students at ECSU to have an expedited pathway to a career as a pilot at Delta.
Propel allows students a way to become a pilot at Delta within 42 months of their first airline job. That first job can be with a regional carrier through Delta Connection. Delta Connection is made up of three regional airlines: Endeavor, Sky West, and Republic.
Other opportunities for getting flight experience leading to a job as a Delta pilot are with Wheels Up, a private jet operator that Delta has an ownership interest in, and as a pilot in the military, Mason said.
Mason said there’s a big advantage to getting flight instruction through an institution like ECSU that offers a bachelor’s degree in aviation science. The Federal Aviation Administration, which normally requires 1,500 hours of flight for someone to be a pilot at an airline, will reduce that requirement to 1,000 hours if the candidate has a bachelor’s degree in aviation science, he said.
“The FAA recognizes the quality of that instruction,” Mason said.
Delta looks with special favor on ECSU’s aviation science program because it is accredited by the Aviation Accreditation Board International, Mason said. The AABI accreditation is a “gold seal for an aviation program,” he said.
“That is one of the reasons that we chose to partner with Elizabeth City,” Mason said.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said that when she became chancellor five years ago she mentioned to Kuldeep Rawat, who is dean of ECSU’s School of Science, Aviation, Health, and Technology, that she wanted partnerships with the major commercial airlines.
“This is an exciting day,” Dixon said. “It has come to fruition. We are excited to have (Delta) here and we are excited about this partnership.”
Dixon described the partnership as a strategic collaboration to train the next generation of pilots through “a mutually beneficial relationship.”
Dixon also told the visitors from Delta, “We will offer excellence as the standard here at ECSU.”
ECSU Provost Farrah J. Ward said the university has established the national prominence of its aviation program.
“ECSU offers a quality education at an affordable price,” Ward said.
She also welcomed Delta officials to their new relationship with the university.
“You are now part of the Viking family,” Ward said.