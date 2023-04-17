...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
Winds will remain elevated on Tuesday, with westerly winds 15 to
20 mph, gusting to 25 to 30 mph. These breezy conditions, in
tandem with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s and
already dry fuels will present a period of elevated fire danger,
especially Tuesday afternoon.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly
Members of the D.F. Walker Class of 1965 recently presented a check to Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell (center, left).
The D.F. Walker High School Class of 1965 recently provided generous monetary donations to two critically important nonprofits in Edenton.
The class made contributions to both the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry and to the Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle's Edenton unit. Both organizations are pivotal to the Chowan County area.
"The Class of 1965 has supported our club for the last several years and we sincerely appreciate their ongoing support," said Elizabeth Mitchell, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle. "As our club continues to grow and expand, the generous contributions we receive from our community are more important than ever."
According to Mitchell, the club began offering extended hours for high school teens on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
“With this age group, we focus on developing workforce readiness skills," she said. "Our goal is to introduce teens to a variety of careers and also equip them with valuable skills for success to enter the workforce, which may or may not require a college degree.”
Mitchell added that the Boys & Girls Club has developed a “wonderful” partnership with College of The Albemarle.
“Their counselors attend our Teen Nights once a month and work with teens to explore careers that align with their interests and passions, and to develop their employability skills,” Mitchell said.
Class members in attendance for the check presentation included class president Gertha Bond-Thomas, Norma Simpson and Robert Moye.
The Class of 1965's monetary donation to the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry will provide the nonprofit with the flexibility to use donations in areas of greatest need as it works to reduce food insecurity in the county.
Class members on hand for the presentation included Bond-Thomas, Simpson, Moye and Charlie Boyce.