Members of the D.F. Walker Class of 1965 recently presented a check to Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell (center, left). 

The D.F. Walker High School Class of 1965 recently provided generous monetary donations to two critically important nonprofits in Edenton.

The class made contributions to both the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry and to the Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle's Edenton unit. Both organizations are pivotal to the Chowan County area.

