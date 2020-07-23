Did you know? Insects and diseases rarely attack healthy plant tissue. Often a plant has been stressed by abiotic or cultural factors before insects and diseases move in. However, when a gardener finally notices that a plant is suffering, the pests and pathogens are easy to spot and are wrongly blamed for the entire problem.
Abiotic, or non-living, factors that can affect a plant include: sunlight, temperature, wind and precipitation. Too much sunlight can burn plant tissue while too little can prevent the plant from photosynthesizing properly. High temperatures can scorch a plant while freezing temperatures can damage plant tissue. High winds can break branches and stems or cause a plant to transpire and lose water. Too little precipitation can stunt growth or cause plant tissues to dry out. Too much precipitation can lead to root rot.
Cultural factors such as humans planting, irrigating, fertilizing, or pruning plants can also have a large impact on plant health. Selecting the “right plant for the right place” goes a long way in ensuring a plant stays healthy. A proper irrigation schedule of deep, infrequent waterings will help establish a plant so it does not suffer drought or overwatering. Fertilizing based on recommendations from a soil test will allow for healthy growth. Excess fertilizer initiates a spurt of new growth, which may be more susceptible to pests and diseases, or can cause fertilizer burn. Proper pruning at the right time of year will help wounds close over and not leave the plant open for pathogens to enter.
By taking care to ensure abiotic and cultural factors support plant health, secondary problems of pests and pathogens can be greatly reduced. For more information about diagnosing problems in your garden, call the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline at 252-482-6585.