On Nov. 11, District Governor Randy Oxendine from the Henderson Lions Club made his official annual visit to the Rocky Hock Lions Club.
He discussed what was happening in the Lions Clubs, District 31S, and Lions Clubs International. He discussed two important elements of having a successful Lions Club, communication and attracting new members.
On his visit to the Rocky Hock Lions Club, DG Oxendine was asked to induct six new members into Lions Clubs International. These new members and their sponsors are: Cheryl Messinger (sponsored by Lion Frances Jordan), Ian Fultz (sponsored by Cheryl Messinger-mother), Mari Venrick (sponsored by Lion Sharon Savage), Mike Venrick (sponsored by Lion Sharon Savage), Rick Elkins (sponsored by Lion Frances Jordan) and Amy Cisneros (sponsored by Lion Frances Jordan).
Vice President Laura Layton presented DG Oxendine with a Certificate of Appreciation for his services.