With Christmas right around the corner, now is the time to start decorating, listening to Christmas music and making homemade gifts for your loved ones.
Below are instructions on how to make Do-It-Yourself ornaments with yarn and cardboard. These ornaments will make a one-of-a-kind gift for a family member or friend.
Star Weaving Ornaments
Supplies:
- Cardboard
- Scissors
- Pen/ pencil
- Yarn
- Bowl (optional)
Directions:
1. Cut out cardboard circles. You can use a bowl to trace the circular shape onto the cardboard. Sizes may vary.
2. Mark 8 to 12 even notches along the edge of the circle.
3. Use scissors to cut the notches (about 1-2 cm long)
4. Choose your yarn color. Tie a knot at the end of a piece of yarn. Slot the yarn into one of the notches, with the knot at the back of the cardboard.
5. Start weaving the yarn through the notches, forming a star shape.
6. When your weaving is complete, tape the end of the yarn to the back of the cardboard. Add a loop of ribbon to hang on the tree.